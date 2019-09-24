A 'once-in-a lifetime experience' for 2021 LB Barrett Carter at UGA
North Gwinnett linebacker Barrett Carter is one of Georgia's top targets in the junior class, and the Bulldogs made a sizable impression last Saturday in Athens.
"It was definitely a once-in-a lifetime experience, and I’m glad my girlfriend and I could experience it," Carter said. "This was the most memorable visit for sure."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news