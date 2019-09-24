News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 23:29:31 -0500') }} football Edit

A 'once-in-a lifetime experience' for 2021 LB Barrett Carter at UGA

Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

North Gwinnett linebacker Barrett Carter is one of Georgia's top targets in the junior class, and the Bulldogs made a sizable impression last Saturday in Athens.

"It was definitely a once-in-a lifetime experience, and I’m glad my girlfriend and I could experience it," Carter said. "This was the most memorable visit for sure."

Carter is one of the nation's most sought after players in 2021, and Georgia impressed in a major way.
Carter is one of the nation's most sought after players in 2021, and Georgia impressed in a major way. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}