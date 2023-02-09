Velocity has never been a problem for Woods, who can get the ball up to the plate at 95-96 mph. However, without a consistent breaking pitch, SEC hitters could sit on his fastball. As a result, Woods allowed 12 home runs in 54.1 innings, despite striking out 80 batters and holding hitters to a batting average of just .227.

Pitching coach Sean Kenny and head coach Scott Stricklin apparently like what they have seen. The fact Woods has been able to garner better control of his slider is a huge reason why.

“It wouldn’t necessarily say that it got in my head regarding analytics, but I would think way too much of it. Analytics is still vital, but for me, it was more about just pitching and being more confident in everything, just competing and getting back in the zone,” Woods said. “I feel a strike is a strike, so if you can come out here and throw a fastball that strikes out a guy in a big situation, you can go back and look at the numbers. It could be bad, but you still were able to get the job done.”

Although the talented left-hander said he has not necessarily stepped away from analytics, Woods decided to focus more on the results and becoming more confident on the mound.

But so much information can occasionally be a lot to soak in. To help alter his focus, Woods decided to get back to some basics.

Analytics play a huge role at Georgia as they do at most schools. It is vital to understand what the numbers all mean, and how they help a pitcher become the best version of himself.

As Jaden Woods prepares to assume the role of Georgia’s Friday night starter, that’s exactly what the junior from Houston County has done.

“The biggest question Jaden has had two years is his consistency with the breaking ball," Stricklin said. "It doesn’t matter what level you’re at, if you know a fastball is coming, guys are eventually going to hit it, even though he’s able to get up to 95- 96 mph and elevate fastballs. It’s tough to hit, but now, the slider is more consistent.

“He’s throwing it for strikes, he’s throwing it for a strikeout pitch, and he wasn’t doing that very consistently the last two years. It was on and off. Some days it was good, some days it was not. So far, it’s been a lot more consistent.”

A good example of this took place back in Jacksonville, when Georgia and Florida played an exhibition the night before the annual football game in Jacksonville.

Woods started the contest, pitched two innings, and struck out five of the six batters he faced. Four of the strikeouts came on sliders.

“I don’t know if he had four strikeouts with a slider all of last year, and he did it one game in two innings,” Stricklin said. “The slider is going to open up a lot more things; just make people respect that pitch, and I don’t think hitters had to respect that pitch much the last two years. If you’re throwing 95-96, and you have to respect the slider as well, it makes things a lot more difficult.”

Bulldog teammate Charlie Condon can vouch for how impressive Woods has been thus far in preseason camp.

“Jaden is absolutely electric. His stuff is unlike anything I’ve really seen,” Condon said. “The life of his fastball and breaking pitch he’s developed, he’s going to be an absolute weapon this year.”

The fact Woods is jumping into the starting rotation does not come as a surprise. He’s arguably had the most electric stuff of any of Georgia’s pitchers each of the previous two years.

However, there are adjustments one must make when your role is different than what it was primarily.

“It’s been different, just because obviously at the back end of the bullpen it’s high leverage. You’re coming into situations that were set by someone else instead of the other end of it,” Woods said. “Hopefully, I’m not going to get into those situations, but now you’re the one that’s setting it all up, you’re doing everything you can to help the team, and you’re starting the team off.”

The chance to pitch with Team USA’s College Team this past summer helped Wood’s confidence grow.

Although he did not make the final cut, the opportunity to be around and compete against some of the nation’s best players proved invaluable.

“It was definitely life-changing, being around some of the best guys in the nation. They have a certain way they move, a certain type of charisma, so being able to be with them, I was able to get the feeling that I belonged there,” Woods said. “It was pretty cool. You see guys, you go to their place, and you come to theirs, but getting to be on the same team and flip the script was great for sure.”

Woods will receive a final warmup during a scrimmage on Friday before taking the mound for next week’s opener against Jacksonville State.

“He’s such a hard worker, he’s such a good kid, he’s really competitive,” Stricklin said. “He’s got all the ingredients to be a legit Friday night starter in this league, and I think he’s ready to have a breakout year.”

Woods' goals for the year are simple. No 1, to remain in the rotation for the length of the season, and No. 2, to give the Bulldogs a chance to win every time he takes the mound.

“I want to be a guy who leads by example,” he said. “I want to help everyone who is going to be in this dugout to reach their potential as well, just be a piece, and just be a positive influence as well.”



