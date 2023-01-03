Bryan McClendon joked that he’ll go down as the only undefeated coach in the history of Georgia football.

Technically, it’s true.

McClendon was Georgia’s interim head coach when the Bulldogs defeated Penn State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, defeating the Nittany Lions in 2015 right before Kirby Smart took over the reins as head coach.

“Numbers don’t lie … numbers don’t lie,” joked McClendon, who was worn many different hats for three other programs over the course of his coaching career.

The Georgia grad was the Bulldogs running backs coach under Mark Richt from 2009-2014, before taking over as wide receivers coach and assistant head coach in 2015.

After Richt was fired, McClendon went to South Carolina where he served as co-offensive coordinator in 2016-17 before taking over the duties full-time in 2018-19.

After that, it was on to Oregon where he served as the Ducks’ wide receivers coach, pass game coordinator, and ultimately the interim head coach before Dan Lanning got to Eugene.

He was all set to become the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Miami, before accepting Smart’s offers to return to his alma mater.

So, what has he learned over the course of those various stops and jobs?

"One, I’m older. But the one thing that’s helped me the most is kind of being in those different roles when it comes to being coordinator, when it comes to being the head coach in those different spots, whether it be in interim roles or not,” McClendon said. “When I’ve been in the leadership roles now on any staff, there’s nothing like having a great assistant where you don’t have to worry about their guys, don’t have to worry about them doing what they’re supposed to or acting the way they’re supposed to, or doing things that they shouldn’t be doing. There’s nothing like that.

"It just showed me how valuable it was to have somebody just do their job and let me focus on doing mine. There’s nothing else that comes of me not doing a good job or not knowing, what the hell I’m supposed to be doing.”

McClendon certainly appears to have found his niche on this year’s Georgia staff, guiding his receivers through a season that’s been challenging due to the various injuries suffered by the group.

From Ladd McConkey to AD Mitchell, Arian Smith to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, at times, McClendon has had to mix and match his rotation depending on the weekend.

While making it through the season has at times been challenging, it’s also given the group an opportunity to grow as a whole.

“Man, it’s been good in a lot of ways. The reason I say that is, we’ve had to spread out and the whole group has had to grow,” McClendon said. “From Ladd to Kearis (Jackson), to Dom (Blaylock), to everybody, to the freshmen, Dillon Bell, Arian … I can’t name them all, but everybody has had to share the growth when it’s come to that because the different level that everybody has had to play has had to grow in different areas. It’s been good in the grand scheme of things. I’m not going to say it’s always been easy, but it’s been good.”