A busy start to September for Rivals250 WR AJ Johnson
NEW ORLEANS -- September 1 opened the door for schools around the country to begin directly contacting AJ Johnson, a prospect that likely has been on their radar for some time already.Johnson, who ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news