A big night for Slate Alford, Bulldogs
Slate Alford’s reputation has been that of a dead pull hitter. However, after the Mississippi State transfer hit two opposite-field homers to run rule Ole Miss on Friday night 17-6, that thought process might need to change.
“Definitely, that’s something I’ve been working on,” said Alford, whose grand slam in the bottom of the eighth ended the game. “It’s nice to see that being rewarded a little bit.”
Alford went 3-for-5 in the game with two home runs and a career-high eight RBI. His grand slam was his third this year, tying a school record held by many, including current Bulldog shortstop Kolby Branch, who also homered in the game.
“I can’t say enough about Slate and his work ethic and what he does every day,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “Obviously, they all care, but he’s here; he’s taking countless swings. He and Coach (Will) Coggin were in this morning early before we took BP. He’s put in a lot of time and a lot of effort. When guys do that, put in that kind of work with that kind of focus, and have success, it doesn’t surprise me.”
Alford wasn’t the only one having a big day with the bat.
All nine Georgia regulars hit safety, including catcher Fernando Gonzalez, who collected a career-high four hits with three RBI to continue what’s been an excellent offensive year for the senior.
Gonzalez’s offensive jump has been stark.
A career .248 hitter with 12 home runs and 53 RBI in his first three years, Gonzalez is batting .304 this season with six homers and 30 RBI.
“For me, a lot of it is just working with the coaches and learning to slow the game down. That’s a big thing that Wes focuses on,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve also been in the league for a few years which makes it a little bit easier, although nothing in this game is ever easy.”
With the victory, Georgia (28-9, 8-8) improved to 23-2 at Foley Field this year, drawing even in conference play for the first time this year.
A three-run first inning by Ole Miss on home runs by Andrew Fischer and Will Furniss put Georgia in an early hole. But not for long.
After an RBI single by Alford gave the Bulldog a run in the second, and eight-run third inning put Georgia up by seven.
The Bulldogs added two more runs in the fourth, and one in the sixth before Alford’s slam in the eighth ended the game.
Meanwhile, for Georgia, starter Leighton Finley (3-1) recovered from his slow start in the first inning to give the Bulldogs five innings.
Although his final numbers (five innings, six earned runs) weren’t what Finley was hoping for, with Saturday’s doubleheader looming, his ability to save the bullpen was big for Johnson.
Brian Zeldin did the rest.
The transfer from Penn pitched the final three innings, walking just two with three strikeouts to pick up his fifth save.
“Leighton did a good job. We know this, we game-planned it, we know about the ability to do damage in the heart of the strike zone, and they hit Leighton with a good punch,” Johnson said. “But he got right back up and settled in by giving us five. When you’ve got a doubleheader, there are ways you can look at it to try and conserve. But no, you’ve got to try and shut it down with two pitchers if you can, and we were fortunate enough to do that tonight.”
NOTES:
…Georgia and Ole Miss will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 2 p.m.
…With his third-inning single, Corey Collins has reached base in 25 straight games.
…The Bulldogs (28-9, 8-8 SEC) scored eight runs in the third inning, which is the most they have scored in an inning against an SEC opponent this season. The inning included home runs by Kolby Branch and Alford.
…Every starter in the lineup had at least one hit and scored at least one run.