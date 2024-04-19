Slate Alford’s reputation has been that of a dead pull hitter. However, after the Mississippi State transfer hit two opposite-field homers to run rule Ole Miss on Friday night 17-6, that thought process might need to change.

“Definitely, that’s something I’ve been working on,” said Alford, whose grand slam in the bottom of the eighth ended the game. “It’s nice to see that being rewarded a little bit.”

Alford went 3-for-5 in the game with two home runs and a career-high eight RBI. His grand slam was his third this year, tying a school record held by many, including current Bulldog shortstop Kolby Branch, who also homered in the game.

“I can’t say enough about Slate and his work ethic and what he does every day,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “Obviously, they all care, but he’s here; he’s taking countless swings. He and Coach (Will) Coggin were in this morning early before we took BP. He’s put in a lot of time and a lot of effort. When guys do that, put in that kind of work with that kind of focus, and have success, it doesn’t surprise me.”

Alford wasn’t the only one having a big day with the bat.

All nine Georgia regulars hit safety, including catcher Fernando Gonzalez, who collected a career-high four hits with three RBI to continue what’s been an excellent offensive year for the senior.

Gonzalez’s offensive jump has been stark.

A career .248 hitter with 12 home runs and 53 RBI in his first three years, Gonzalez is batting .304 this season with six homers and 30 RBI.

“For me, a lot of it is just working with the coaches and learning to slow the game down. That’s a big thing that Wes focuses on,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve also been in the league for a few years which makes it a little bit easier, although nothing in this game is ever easy.”