A big first step for Chris Cole

Linebacker Chris Cole will never forget one of his early conversations with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. When one of the premiere coaches in college football tells you that your future "is limitless," you tend to remember what he said. With Cole's freshman season complete, it appears Smart’s assertion was correct. “I play star, I play linebacker, I play on the edge, so it's definitely been limitless,” Cole told UGASports. “They got me playing everywhere, and I love it because I'm so versatile, and I think that's where I can express my game. I can rush off the edge. I can play linebacker, but the main thing I love is the tight ends. They’re (Georgia coaches) always honest with guys when you come in.” Cole gave Bulldog coaches and fans a taste of what they’re likely to see next fall. The former four-star was the only freshman linebacker to play in all 14 games for Georgia. Cole was often used in the Bulldogs' third-down packages. Lessons were learned. “I think the first thing has been just like developing. When I first got here, and now I've learned so much,” Cole said. “I've been able to meet a lot of new people, and I've been able to learn from Coach (Glenn) Schumann, and just learn to play book, and basically, I can learn how to play linebacker. This was basically my first year really playing linebacker, and it's been awesome.”

In Georgia’s 14 games, Cole chipped in with 16 tackles, including two for lost yardage. “From the time he arrived to now, he has improved immensely,” Smart said. “Chris has put himself in a position because he has really elite speed and flexibility to be able to cover, and he’s got great length. Chris has helped us; he’s gotten smarter and smarter.” Former Bulldog offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild can speak to Cole’s athleticism first-hand. “He’s just a great athlete. Like, I think he’s super-fast and he tries really hard in practice,” Fairchild said. “From what I have seen from him, he works super hard. He’s very disciplined. He doesn’t really seem like a young guy when he walks around the building and when he does things.” Cole had no idea what his playing time would be when the season began. “I mean, honestly, that's not what I was really focused on. I was just focused on getting better and just developing stuff that happened,” Cole said. “I mean, it happened, but I'm just straight on the grind.” He’s had some pretty good teachers, too. Cole credited fellow inside linebackers Smael Mondon, Raylen Wilson, and CJ Allen for helping him throughout the year. “I came here basically knowing nothing, and they helped me out,” Cole said. “They helped me through the playbook, and they helped me just know what to do when I'm on the field.” He’s already looking ahead to next year. With Mondon and Jalon Walker both moving on to the NFL, even more opportunities are expected to come Cole’s way. “Jalon has been a big role model to me since I got here. He just helped me,” Cole said. “I didn't know how to pass rush at all, but during the spring, I stuck with him every day. After practice, we worked on pass rushing. Honestly, that's a big role because most of the stuff he does, I do too.” Cole already has some goals in mind. “I say I want to gain more weight so I can rush off the edge more,” he said. “I'd say just my rush-off-the-edge moves and just covering tight ends and also slots, too.”