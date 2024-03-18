Elijah Griffin knows his commitment can't be based solely on relationships.

Coaches from coast to coast are courting the five-star 2025 defensive lineman out of Savannah. But Griffin knows that those same coaches, especially in today's college football, could easily take different jobs before he arrives on campus. He knows that he needs to find a place he wants to be for the school and program itself as much as the coaches.

After another weekend spent in Athens, Griffin feels even more confident that Georgia is one such place.

"Are you still going to want to be at that school regardless of the coaches?" Griffin said. "In my opinion, I think I would (at Georgia). That’s the way I look at it."