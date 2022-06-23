Preston Carey has arrived on the recruiting scene in a big way.

On June 3, he earned his first offer from LSU. Nearly three weeks later, he camped at Temple with Georgia coaches in attendance on June 22.

Carey's performance at that camp earned him an offer not just from Temple, but also from the defending national champions.

"Obviously, I want to keep my head out of everything, but in the moment, I really couldn’t," Carey said. "It was just so amazing. You really can’t put it into words."