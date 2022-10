The Georgia commitment of 2024 quarterback Ryan Puglisi isn't even two weeks old. But Georgia already has its sights set on the quarterback class of 2025.

There are several signal callers hovering near the top of the board for the Bulldogs in that class. One such prospect is Colin Hurley, the No. 7 prospect in the country out of Jacksonville's Trinity Christian Academy.

UGASports caught up with 2025's No. 2-ranked quarterback to get his thoughts on Georgia, Todd Monken, and more.