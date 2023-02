The 2025 class is beginning to come into focus.

With the 2023 class mostly put to bed, more attention will be paid to some of the top 2025 prospects across the country. Georgia is no different, with the recruiting board for that cycle already starting to take shape.

UGASports will be taking an early look at the 2025 class in the coming days. First up are the most prominent recruits in any cycle, the quarterbacks.