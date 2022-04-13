There are certain traits an SEC offensive lineman must possess.

Natural talent and polished technique are required, of course. But there also has to be a toughness mixed with a nasty streak that lets linemen battle against the best of the best.

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels sees those characteristics in Mason Short. That led to the 2025 offensive lineman from Evans being offered by the Bulldogs over the weekend.

"Athens was amazing," Short said. "To be offered by the national champs is truly a blessing."