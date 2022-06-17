Brett Bordelon is making a splash in the world of Power 5 football recruiting early on in his high school career. Already standing 6-foot-5 and approaching 270 pounds as a rising sophomore, Bordelon has been offered by Alabama, Georgia, and LSU. Bordelon is the left tackle for Isidore Newman School. Yes, that Isidore Newman.

Bordelon spoke with UGASports at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge recently about his major offers at this point and what it's like blocking for Arch Manning.