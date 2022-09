Kylan Fox is a standout on both sides of the ball for Grayson High School. The Class of 2024 Rivals250 prospect is being looked at by dozens of Power 5 programs as both a tight end and a defensive end. Georgia is one of the top schools for Fox currently in his recruitment.

Fox is visiting Georgia this weekend. The 6-foot-5 athlete recently updated UGASports on his recruitment and communication with the Georgia staff since September 1.