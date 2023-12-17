The Bulldogs now look to a trio of talented freshmen to help fill that void. UGASports takes a look at the incoming running backs in this edition of the 2024 Class Overview.

Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton , two backfield staples of the past couple of seasons, are likely departing Athens. Georgia's two leading rushers combined for 1,504 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns during the 2023 season.

Georgia's running back room will look much different next season.

Georgia is welcoming three running backs in the 2024 class - Dwight Phillips, Chauncey Bowens, and Nate Frazier. Bowens is enrolling early in Athens.

Frazier is perhaps the most well-rounded of the backs. At 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, he can both run between the tackles and catch the ball out of the backfield.

Frazier also has good speed, although he's not necessarily a burner. He has good backfield vision to identify and then get through holes in the line of scrimmage, and he pairs that with the agility to evade defenders.

While Frazier has solid wheels, Phillips takes the title of the speedster in the class.

Although not the biggest back in the world, Phillips has incredible speed. His Twitter lists times of 10.43 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 4.28 seconds in a laser-timed 40-yard dash.

It will be intriguing to see how Georgia ends up using Phillips in Athens. He can run the ball, but he can also run routes out of the backfield and perhaps even be split out wide as a receiver on occasion.

Last but not least, there's Bowens. For those who don't recall, he flipped from Florida to Georgia on June 10.

Bowens is the biggest of the three incoming backs at 6-foot, 215 pounds. He has the wiggle to escape defenders and break into the open field, but with his size he can also break through weak tackle attempts. Bowens isn't a burner, but has decent top-end speed once he gets into the open field.