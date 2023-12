Quarterback has been the position in focus for Georgia's 2024 recruiting class in recent days.

One prospect, Ryan Puglisi, has been solidly committed since last October. The other, five-star Dylan Raiola, has had rumors swirling around him about a flip to Nebraska. He is officially visiting Lincoln this weekend.

To kick off the UGASports Signing Day Overview series, UGASports takes a look at Georgia's incoming quarterback class.