2023 S Terrance Love on UGA offer: 'One of the most amazing feelings ever'
Despite having two full seasons left to play at the high school level, schools are already piling in for Langston Hughes safety Terrance Love.
At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and with the versatility to play at spots across the field, he's approaching twenty offers before the end of his sophomore year of high school.
Love counts Georgia among those already in the door, and it's an offer he remembers adding quite well.
