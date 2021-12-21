CJ Allen completed his junior season of football at Lamar County High School in Barnesville, Georgia in early November. The 6-foot-1 220 pound inside linebacker is a multi-sport athlete and is currently playing basketball for Lamar County.

Allen is a prospect who UGASports expects to rise up the rankings between now and signing day in December of 2022. Allen did enough in camp at Georgia in early June of 2021 to earn an offer on the spot from Glenn Schumann and Kirby Smart. UGASports caught up with Allen to talk about his recruitment to this point and to discuss his relationship with Schumann and UGA.