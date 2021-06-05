2023 QB Kasen Weisman playing 'waiting game' for UGA offer

As his recruitment is beginning to pick up, Weisman wants to show coaches at Georgia and elsewhere that he's worthy of a spot in their 2023 class.

Due to injury and the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2023 quarterback from Douglasville has only started four high school games. That's not much of a resumé for a guy looking to play major Division I football.

"I just wanted to show them I’m one of the best quarterbacks in the country," Weisman said after his first visit to Georgia on June 1. "I’ve got a lot of stuff to prove this year, so I think I showed them pretty good. I think I was probably one of the best QBs there. I think I got my point across."

Weisman saw his first season as the starter for South Paulding High School cut short due to a right knee injury and the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, he racked up around 1,100 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns in four games.

With Douglasville around two hours from Athens, Weisman grew up a Georgia fan and loved watching former Bulldog quarterback Aaron Murray. As for his own on-field play, however, he said he tries to model his game after Johnny Manziel.

The only offer Weisman has now is from Eastern Kentucky. But ahead of his junior season, he visited Athens on June 1.

"It was pretty dope," Weisman said. "I dreamed of it all being like that, but it was even more than I dreamed. The facilities were crazy. Everything was just like family, so it was pretty cool."

Weisman visited with 2023 tight end Lawson Luckie. They spent most of the day with tight ends coach Todd Hartley. Weisman also said he speaks regularly with offensive coordinator Todd Monken and offensive quality control analyst Montgomery VanGorder.

The month of June will continue for Weisman with visits to Kentucky, Louisville, Virginia Tech, and Penn State. He's hoping that a big (and healthy) junior season will lead to the offers flowing in later this fall and into 2022.

For now, though, Georgia remains at the top of the list for the in-state prospect.

"It’s definitely probably at the top of my list," Weisman said. "It’s always been a dream of mine to go play there."



