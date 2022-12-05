Georgia has added another offensive lineman to the Class of 2023.

Offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather committed to Georgia on Monday afternoon. The Brunswick native flipped to the Bulldogs from UCF.

Meriweather is listed at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds. He holds offers from Kentucky, Michigan State, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, and others.

Stacy Searels visited Meriweather in Brunswick on Sunday. One day later, he's the newest member of Georgia's class.

Georgia now has five offensive linemen committed in the 2023 class. Meriweather joins Monroe Freeling, Bo Hughley, Joshua Miller, and KJ Smith as being pledged to the Bulldogs.

Meriweather's height seems to make him best suited for an offensive tackle role in the future. A year in Georgia's strength and conditioning program should help him add the pounds necessary to be a contributor down the line for Kirby Smart and company.