The wheel just keeps on turning for Georgia at tight end.

The Bulldogs lose Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert from the 2022 group. Ryland Goede and Brett Seither have also both entered the transfer portal. But in come two more talented freshmen in Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie.

Spurlin is a freakish athlete, a receiver trapped in a 6-foot-7, 240-pound body. He looked almost like a reincarnation of Brock Bowers at the All-American Bowl, especially rocking the No. 19 jersey.

Luckie looks more like a traditional tight end at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds. His blocking skills will be extremely valuable for the Bulldogs as they lose Washington, one of the most valuable players on the team due to his ability to function as essentially another offensive tackle.

Even with Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp ahead of him, it'll be hard to keep Spurlin off the field in 2023. He has the height of Washington with movement skills similar to Bowers. Spurlin could be an absolute matchup nightmare in the red zone, especially as the year goes on and he learns more of the offense.

Luckie could see the field as well. He comes out of high school as more of a natural blocker than the other tight ends at the same stage. While he has a long way to go to match Washington's effectiveness, certain packages could see Luckie on the field.

With all the attrition from last season's tight end room, there's a good chance both Spurlin and Luckie could get meaningful snaps in 2023.

Of course, Georgia's recruiting at the position isn't finished. The Bulldogs are hoping to add the nation's No. 1 tight end, Duce Robinson. We will update this outlook if UGA is able to land him.