Kirby Smart's defenses are built in the trenches.

The big men on the defensive line keyed Georgia's national championship defense in 2021. This past season, names like Jalen Carter, Zion Logue, and Nazir Stackhouse anchored another title-winning squad.

Carter is off to the NFL and will likely hear his name called in the top five or 10 picks of the draft. Depth piece Bill Norton has also departed via the transfer portal.

Georgia welcomes two defensive linemen in this class. Rivals100 prospects Jamaal Jarrett and Jordan Hall both signed with Georgia and enrolled early.

Jarrett has the traditional nose tackle frame that Smart wants in his defense. Georgia listed him at 6-foot-5 and 350 pounds when he arrived on campus, but oursources put his actual weight even higher.

The strength and conditioning staff will get Jarrett into playing shape in the coming months. He might be needed this fall, as his body type is a rarity on the Bulldog roster. Stackhouse (6-foot-3, 320 pounds) and Bear Alexander (6-3, 305) are the two who are also tasked with playing over the center.

Provided he approaches the next few months in the proper way, Jarrett could become a valuable depth piece used to keep the big guys fresh.

Hall, on the other hand, is a different specimen. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, but he is similar to Carter in his ability to play multiple positions along the defensive front.

Hall is an explosive, twitchy athlete who can get after the passer and stop the run game. With the ability to play standing up or with his hand in the dirt, he could be used similarly to former Bulldog Travon Walker.

Neither Hall nor Jarrett are likely to be day-one starters when the 2023 season kicks off. But they provide talented, valuable depth to the Bulldog defense. Those experiences will be vital looking ahead to 2024 when Georgia will need to replace even more playmakers along the defensive front.