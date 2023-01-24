With Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp at the helm, Georgia once again signed one of the nation's best defensive back classes in 2023.

The Bulldogs signed six defensive backs in the class: Joenel Aguero, AJ Harris, Daniel Harris, Kyron Jones, Chris Peal, and Justyn Rhett. This comes on the heels of a 2022 class for which Georgia inked five defensive backs, including a pair of five-stars.

Smart and Co. will be tasked with replacing cornerback Kelee Ringo in 2023. They will also need to fill the void left by safety Christopher Smith, who departs the program after anchoring two title-winning secondaries.

At corner, returners such as Daylen Everette, Nyland Green, and Julian Humphrey seem to have the inside track at earning the starting spot opposite Kamari Lassiter. That position is one that takes a while to adjust to, especially in Smart's defense.

If there's one signee who could crack the two-deep rotation, it's likely AJ Harris. He already has decent size at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. In addition to good cover skills, Harris also displays a willingness to tackle that is vital for a Bulldog defensive back.

Another player to watch is Aguero. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound native of Massachusetts is the closest thing to a pure safety Georgia signed in this class.

With Smith gone, Aguero will battle with other Bulldogs to start in the secondary. It seems far-fetched, but nobody envisioned Malaki Starks starting as a freshman last year either.

Aguero will also likely cross-train at the star position. While Javon Bullard has a firm hold on the starting spot there, Aguero could provide valuable depth at that spot if he takes to it well.

Overall, the freshman class of defensive backs likely won't make a huge mark on Georgia's 2023 season. But keep an eye on which players see the field behind the starters. That could give an early glimpse into how the secondary could look in 2024 and beyond.