2023 defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett talks UGA ahead of return visit
Jamaal Jarrett is emerging as one of Georgia's top defensive line targets in the 2023 class.
The massive defensive tackle from North Carolina visited Athens for the national championship celebration on Jan. 15. Kirby Smart and Tray Scott have been texting Jarrett every day since then.
Jarrett is now planning to return to one of his favorites soon.
"I love being there," Jarrett said. "I’m definitely going to go on a visit March 25."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news