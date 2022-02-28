Jamaal Jarrett is emerging as one of Georgia's top defensive line targets in the 2023 class.

The massive defensive tackle from North Carolina visited Athens for the national championship celebration on Jan. 15. Kirby Smart and Tray Scott have been texting Jarrett every day since then.

Jarrett is now planning to return to one of his favorites soon.

"I love being there," Jarrett said. "I’m definitely going to go on a visit March 25."