"They were excited about the news," Webb said. "They were glad to have me."

That didn't stop Georgia coaches from accepting the pledge of 2023 athlete Treyaun Webb of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida.

Even in the wild world of college football recruiting, the commitment of a freshman high school player is still rare.

While it may have come as a surprise to some, the 6-foot, 188-pound do-it-all prospect had planned to announce the decision for some time. Attending last weekend's contest against the Missouri Tigers sealed it.

"I kind of already had it in mind, but I knew I was ready after the game and talking with the coaches," Webb said. "It was a great environment. They want to help me excel on the football field and academically. It just feels like home."

That message from the Bulldogs was concise.

"Coach [Dell] McGee and Kirby Smart just told me to keep my head on straight and to keep working. They like my size and my film," Webb said.

And the film supports what Webb sees in his own game.

"I'm a power back with speed, and I pride myself on not letting one man tackle me," Webb said. "I want to work on my speed and vision, but that will come in time."

Speaking of time, with so much of it before he can sign or enroll, Webb says he's not shutting things down completely, but he's focused on his commitment.

"Of course I'll take other visits. I still want to enjoy the process, but I wanted my dream school offer," he said. "I love the campus and coaching staff. I will also help recruit players from my class to Georgia."

In fact, Webb already has one player in mind with whom he hopes to play.

That'd be Brandon Inniss, a 2023 wide receiver out of Fort Lauderdale's University School, who already holds sixteen offers as a freshman.