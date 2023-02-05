2022 Statistical Review: Passing
UGASports has already broken down the rushing and receiving stats of last season's national championship season. Now it is time to look at the passing game. Todd Monken and other assistants help lead a balanced attack of rushing and passing in 2022. Despite a great balance, the passing numbers were some of Georgia's best all-time.
The Bulldogs averaged 295.8 pass yards per game in 2022. That was the fourth highest ever by a Georgia team. Only the Bulldog teams of 1994 (338.3), 1993 (322.9) and 2013 (314.2) had higher averages. Check how each Bulldog team has done in this category since 2010, and how it ranked both in-conference and nationally.
|SEC Rank
|FBS Rank
|
2010
|
242.4
|
5th
|
40th
|
2011
|
244.5
|
2nd
|
48th
|
2012
|
285.1
|
4th
|
30th
|
2013
|
314.2
|
2nd
|
15th
|
2014
|
199.9
|
9th
|
T-88th
|
2015
|
185.1
|
10th
|
104th
|
2016
|
193.5
|
10th
|
97th
|
2017
|
176.9
|
12th
|
105th
|
2018
|
226.1
|
8th
|
72nd
|
2019
|
223.0
|
5th
|
72nd
|
2020
|
249.9
|
7th
|
45th
|
2021
|
251.9
|
7th
|
51st
|
2022
|
295.8
|
3rd
|
15th
Georgia led the SEC in passing offense in 1951, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1994, and 2008, but has never led the nation.
The Bulldogs had many explosive plays in 2022, but most of them were of 20 to 40-yard lengths.
|20+ yards
|40+ yards
|60+ yards
|
2016
|
33
|
8
|
2
|
2017
|
42
|
9
|
2
|
2018
|
47
|
11
|
4
|
2019
|
41
|
10
|
1
|
2020
|
39
|
11
|
1
|
2021
|
56
|
12
|
5
|
2022
|
70
|
7
|
4
These numbers could be even higher, but for most of the season, Georgia did not throw that often late in the game.
|1st Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|4th Quarter
|
vs. Oregon
|
13
|
8
|
13
|
3
|
vs. Samford
|
11
|
18
|
9
|
5
|
at South Carolina
|
6
|
14
|
4
|
6
|
vs. Kent State
|
11
|
13
|
6
|
6
|
at Missouri
|
4
|
20
|
12
|
9
|
vs. Auburn
|
8
|
5
|
9
|
10
|
vs. Vanderbilt
|
10
|
10
|
11
|
10
|
vs. Florida
|
10
|
19
|
3
|
6
|
vs. Tennessee
|
10
|
11
|
3
|
1
|
at Mississippi State
|
14
|
11
|
10
|
2
|
at Kentucky
|
3
|
12
|
4
|
0
|
vs. Georgia Tech
|
8
|
2
|
7
|
3
|
vs. LSU
|
7
|
17
|
5
|
0
|
vs. Ohio State
|
10
|
8
|
4
|
12
|
vs. TCU
|
8
|
9
|
8
|
3
The stats above count for all quarterbacks that got in for Georgia. For a more complete look at just Stetson Bennett's performances on the field, check out what UGASports did a few weeks ago. Both Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff also saw action on the field this past season. Here are how many times each Georgia quarterback has thrown the ball since Kirby Smart took over in 2016.
|Most Attempts
|Second Most
|Third Most
|Fourth Most
|
2016
|
Jacob Eason (370)
|
Greyson Lambert (12)
|
2017
|
Jake Fromm (291)
|
Jacob Eason (7)
|
Brice Ramsey (4)
|
2018
|
Jake Fromm (306)
|
Justin Fields (39)
|
Matthew Downing (10)
|
2019
|
Jake Fromm (385)
|
Stetson Bennett (27)
|
Nathan Priestley (2)
|
2020
|
Stetson Bennett (155)
|
JT Daniels (119)
|
D'Wan Mathis (30)
|
2021
|
Stetson Bennett (287)
|
JT Daniels (94)
|
Carson Beck (23)
|
Brock Vandagriff (1)
|
2022
|
Stetson Bennett (454)
|
Carson Beck (35)
|
Brock Vandagriff (2)
Here is a look at how Beck has fared throwing the ball game-by-game throughout his career as a Bulldog.
|Completions / Attempts
|Pass Yards
|TD Passes / Intercetpions
|
2021 vs. UAB
|
4 / 10
|
88
|
1 / 1
|
2021 at Vanderbilt
|
1 / 3
|
11
|
0 / 0
|
2021 vs. Charleston Southern
|
5 / 10
|
77
|
1 / 1
|
2022 vs. Oregon
|
5 / 6
|
71
|
1 / 0
|
2022 vs. Samford
|
5 / 7
|
52
|
0 / 0
|
2022 at South Carolina
|
5 / 6
|
55
|
1 / 0
|
2022 vs. Vanderbilt
|
8 / 11
|
98
|
2 / 0
|
2022 vs. Georgia Tech
|
1 / 2
|
3
|
0 / 0
|
2022 vs. TCU
|
2 / 3
|
31
|
0 / 0
The last touchdown pass thrown by Beck came in the Vanderbilt game. He threw a career-high two against the Commodores. Earlier in that game, Bennett also threw two touchdown passes. It was the first time since 2002 that the Dawgs had two quarterbacks throw at least two touchdown passes in the same game.
|Opponent
|TD Receptions by
|
David Greene (4)
|
2002 at Kentucky
|
Terrence Edwards (3) and Damien Gary (1)
|
D.J. Shockley (2)
|
2002 at Kentucky
|
Ben Watson (1) and Damien Gary (1)
|
Stetson Bennett (2)
|
2022 vs. Vanderbilt
|
Kenny McIntosh (1) and Dominick Blaylock (1)
|
Carson Beck (2)
|
2022 vs. Vanderbilt
|
Dillon Bell (1) and Arik Gilbert (1)
Once again for more complete numbers on Stetson Bennett's passing (and rushing) performances check out the link above.
Cover photo by Kathryn Skeean