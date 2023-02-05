News More News
2022 Statistical Review: Passing

Dave McMahon
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

UGASports has already broken down the rushing and receiving stats of last season's national championship season. Now it is time to look at the passing game. Todd Monken and other assistants help lead a balanced attack of rushing and passing in 2022. Despite a great balance, the passing numbers were some of Georgia's best all-time.

The Bulldogs averaged 295.8 pass yards per game in 2022. That was the fourth highest ever by a Georgia team. Only the Bulldog teams of 1994 (338.3), 1993 (322.9) and 2013 (314.2) had higher averages. Check how each Bulldog team has done in this category since 2010, and how it ranked both in-conference and nationally.

Georgia: Pass Yards Per Game Since 2010 and Ranks
SEC Rank FBS Rank

2010

242.4

5th

40th

2011

244.5

2nd

48th

2012

285.1

4th

30th

2013

314.2

2nd

15th

2014

199.9

9th

T-88th

2015

185.1

10th

104th

2016

193.5

10th

97th

2017

176.9

12th

105th

2018

226.1

8th

72nd

2019

223.0

5th

72nd

2020

249.9

7th

45th

2021

251.9

7th

51st

2022

295.8

3rd

15th

Georgia led the SEC in passing offense in 1951, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1994, and 2008, but has never led the nation.

The Bulldogs had many explosive plays in 2022, but most of them were of 20 to 40-yard lengths.

Georgia Pass Plays Under Kirby Smart
20+ yards 40+ yards 60+ yards

2016

33

8

2

2017

42

9

2

2018

47

11

4

2019

41

10

1

2020

39

11

1

2021

56

12

5

2022

70

7

4
*** The play counts the gain and not necessarily the length the ball was in the air

These numbers could be even higher, but for most of the season, Georgia did not throw that often late in the game.

Pass Attempts by Quarter by Georgia in 2022 Season
1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter

vs. Oregon

13

8

13

3

vs. Samford

11

18

9

5

at South Carolina

6

14

4

6

vs. Kent State

11

13

6

6

at Missouri

4

20

12

9

vs. Auburn

8

5

9

10

vs. Vanderbilt

10

10

11

10

vs. Florida

10

19

3

6

vs. Tennessee

10

11

3

1

at Mississippi State

14

11

10

2

at Kentucky

3

12

4

0

vs. Georgia Tech

8

2

7

3

vs. LSU

7

17

5

0

vs. Ohio State

10

8

4

12

vs. TCU

8

9

8

3

The stats above count for all quarterbacks that got in for Georgia. For a more complete look at just Stetson Bennett's performances on the field, check out what UGASports did a few weeks ago. Both Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff also saw action on the field this past season. Here are how many times each Georgia quarterback has thrown the ball since Kirby Smart took over in 2016.

Each Georgia Quarterback Pass Attempts Since 2016
Most Attempts Second Most Third Most Fourth Most

2016

Jacob Eason (370)

Greyson Lambert (12)

2017

Jake Fromm (291)

Jacob Eason (7)

Brice Ramsey (4)

2018

Jake Fromm (306)

Justin Fields (39)

Matthew Downing (10)

2019

Jake Fromm (385)

Stetson Bennett (27)

Nathan Priestley (2)

2020

Stetson Bennett (155)

JT Daniels (119)

D'Wan Mathis (30)

2021

Stetson Bennett (287)

JT Daniels (94)

Carson Beck (23)

Brock Vandagriff (1)

2022

Stetson Bennett (454)

Carson Beck (35)

Brock Vandagriff (2)
*** These count just quarterbacks and not other position players that threw passes

Here is a look at how Beck has fared throwing the ball game-by-game throughout his career as a Bulldog.

Carson Beck: Passing Stats as a Georgia Bulldog
Completions / Attempts Pass Yards TD Passes / Intercetpions

2021 vs. UAB

4 / 10

88

1 / 1

2021 at Vanderbilt

1 / 3

11

0 / 0

2021 vs. Charleston Southern

5 / 10

77

1 / 1

2022 vs. Oregon

5 / 6

71

1 / 0

2022 vs. Samford

5 / 7

52

0 / 0

2022 at South Carolina

5 / 6

55

1 / 0

2022 vs. Vanderbilt

8 / 11

98

2 / 0

2022 vs. Georgia Tech

1 / 2

3

0 / 0

2022 vs. TCU

2 / 3

31

0 / 0

The last touchdown pass thrown by Beck came in the Vanderbilt game. He threw a career-high two against the Commodores. Earlier in that game, Bennett also threw two touchdown passes. It was the first time since 2002 that the Dawgs had two quarterbacks throw at least two touchdown passes in the same game.

Last 2 Games Where 2 Georgia QB's Threw 2+ TD Passes in Same Game
Opponent TD Receptions by

David Greene (4)

2002 at Kentucky

Terrence Edwards (3) and Damien Gary (1)

D.J. Shockley (2)

2002 at Kentucky

Ben Watson (1) and Damien Gary (1)

Stetson Bennett (2)

2022 vs. Vanderbilt

Kenny McIntosh (1) and Dominick Blaylock (1)

Carson Beck (2)

2022 vs. Vanderbilt

Dillon Bell (1) and Arik Gilbert (1)

Once again for more complete numbers on Stetson Bennett's passing (and rushing) performances check out the link above.

Cover photo by Kathryn Skeean

