UGASports has already broken down the rushing and receiving stats of last season's national championship season. Now it is time to look at the passing game. Todd Monken and other assistants help lead a balanced attack of rushing and passing in 2022. Despite a great balance, the passing numbers were some of Georgia's best all-time. The Bulldogs averaged 295.8 pass yards per game in 2022. That was the fourth highest ever by a Georgia team. Only the Bulldog teams of 1994 (338.3), 1993 (322.9) and 2013 (314.2) had higher averages. Check how each Bulldog team has done in this category since 2010, and how it ranked both in-conference and nationally.

Georgia: Pass Yards Per Game Since 2010 and Ranks SEC Rank FBS Rank 2010 242.4 5th 40th 2011 244.5 2nd 48th 2012 285.1 4th 30th 2013 314.2 2nd 15th 2014 199.9 9th T-88th 2015 185.1 10th 104th 2016 193.5 10th 97th 2017 176.9 12th 105th 2018 226.1 8th 72nd 2019 223.0 5th 72nd 2020 249.9 7th 45th 2021 251.9 7th 51st 2022 295.8 3rd 15th

Georgia led the SEC in passing offense in 1951, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1994, and 2008, but has never led the nation. The Bulldogs had many explosive plays in 2022, but most of them were of 20 to 40-yard lengths.

Georgia Pass Plays Under Kirby Smart 20+ yards 40+ yards 60+ yards 2016 33 8 2 2017 42 9 2 2018 47 11 4 2019 41 10 1 2020 39 11 1 2021 56 12 5 2022 70 7 4

These numbers could be even higher, but for most of the season, Georgia did not throw that often late in the game.

Pass Attempts by Quarter by Georgia in 2022 Season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter vs. Oregon 13 8 13 3 vs. Samford 11 18 9 5 at South Carolina 6 14 4 6 vs. Kent State 11 13 6 6 at Missouri 4 20 12 9 vs. Auburn 8 5 9 10 vs. Vanderbilt 10 10 11 10 vs. Florida 10 19 3 6 vs. Tennessee 10 11 3 1 at Mississippi State 14 11 10 2 at Kentucky 3 12 4 0 vs. Georgia Tech 8 2 7 3 vs. LSU 7 17 5 0 vs. Ohio State 10 8 4 12 vs. TCU 8 9 8 3

The stats above count for all quarterbacks that got in for Georgia. For a more complete look at just Stetson Bennett's performances on the field, check out what UGASports did a few weeks ago. Both Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff also saw action on the field this past season. Here are how many times each Georgia quarterback has thrown the ball since Kirby Smart took over in 2016.

Each Georgia Quarterback Pass Attempts Since 2016 Most Attempts Second Most Third Most Fourth Most 2016 Jacob Eason (370) Greyson Lambert (12) 2017 Jake Fromm (291) Jacob Eason (7) Brice Ramsey (4) 2018 Jake Fromm (306) Justin Fields (39) Matthew Downing (10) 2019 Jake Fromm (385) Stetson Bennett (27) Nathan Priestley (2) 2020 Stetson Bennett (155) JT Daniels (119) D'Wan Mathis (30) 2021 Stetson Bennett (287) JT Daniels (94) Carson Beck (23) Brock Vandagriff (1) 2022 Stetson Bennett (454) Carson Beck (35) Brock Vandagriff (2)

Here is a look at how Beck has fared throwing the ball game-by-game throughout his career as a Bulldog.

Carson Beck: Passing Stats as a Georgia Bulldog Completions / Attempts Pass Yards TD Passes / Intercetpions 2021 vs. UAB 4 / 10 88 1 / 1 2021 at Vanderbilt 1 / 3 11 0 / 0 2021 vs. Charleston Southern 5 / 10 77 1 / 1 2022 vs. Oregon 5 / 6 71 1 / 0 2022 vs. Samford 5 / 7 52 0 / 0 2022 at South Carolina 5 / 6 55 1 / 0 2022 vs. Vanderbilt 8 / 11 98 2 / 0 2022 vs. Georgia Tech 1 / 2 3 0 / 0 2022 vs. TCU 2 / 3 31 0 / 0

The last touchdown pass thrown by Beck came in the Vanderbilt game. He threw a career-high two against the Commodores. Earlier in that game, Bennett also threw two touchdown passes. It was the first time since 2002 that the Dawgs had two quarterbacks throw at least two touchdown passes in the same game.

Last 2 Games Where 2 Georgia QB's Threw 2+ TD Passes in Same Game Opponent TD Receptions by David Greene (4) 2002 at Kentucky Terrence Edwards (3) and Damien Gary (1) D.J. Shockley (2) 2002 at Kentucky Ben Watson (1) and Damien Gary (1) Stetson Bennett (2) 2022 vs. Vanderbilt Kenny McIntosh (1) and Dominick Blaylock (1) Carson Beck (2) 2022 vs. Vanderbilt Dillon Bell (1) and Arik Gilbert (1)