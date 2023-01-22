Georgia is one of the few schools in the country that has a right to call themselves Running Back U. Under the leadership of Todd Monken and Dell McGee, this nickname still fits. The 2022 Bulldog rushing attack not only set team records but did it in a total team effort. The Dawgs did things that no other team in the nation this season or other Georgia teams have done in the past. This season, the Bulldogs officially ran the ball 557 of its 1,049 total plays or 53 percent. There were 13 different individuals who carried the ball for Georgia for 3,080 yards (counting the -29 team yards). Here is a breakdown on how Georgia's rushing stats have looked since Smart has taken over, including FBS and SEC rankings.

Georgia: Rush Yards per Game Under Kirby Smart (Plus Rankings) Rush Yards per Game FBS Ranking SEC Ranking 2016 191.2 50th 9th 2017 258.4 9th 1st 2018 238.8 16th 1st 2019 185.1 41st 5th 2020 174.2 57th 5th 2021 190.9 37th 6th 2022 205.3 19th 4th

Here's a look at each season for the Dawgs and their top four rushers in terms of yards since 2010. A lot of interesting names on this list, nad a lot of balance this year.

Georgia's Top-Four Rushers in a Season Since 2010 Top Rusher 2nd 3rd 4th 2010 Washaun Ealey - 811 Caleb King - 430 Carlton Thomas - 272 Aaron Murray - 167 2011 Isaiah Crowell - 850 Carlton Thomas - 361 Brandon Harton - 247 Richard Samuel - 240 2012 Todd Gurley - 1,385 Keith Marshall - 759 Ken Malcome - 272 Christian LeMay - 67 2013 Todd Gurley - 989 J.J. Green - 384 Brendan Douglas - 345 Keith Marshall - 246 2014 Nick Chubb - 1,547 Todd Gurley - 911 Sony Michel - 410 Brendan Douglas - 230 2015 Sony Michel - 1,161 Nick Chubb - 747 Keith Marshall - 350 Brendan Douglas - 140 2016 Nick Chubb - 1,130 Sony Michel - 840 Brian Herrien - 363 Isaiah McKenzie - 134 2017 Nick Chubb - 1,345 Sony Michel - 1,227 D'Andre Swift - 618 Elijah Holyfield - 293 2018 D'Andre Swift - 1,049 Elijah Holyfield - 1,018 Brian Herrien - 295 James Cook - 284 2019 D'Andre Swift - 1,218 Brian Herrien - 490 Zamir White - 408 James Cook - 188 2020 Zamir White - 779 James Cook - 303 Kenny McIntosh - 251 Daijun Edwards - 218 2021 Zamir White - 856 James Cook - 728 Kenny McIntosh - 328 Kendall Milton - 264 2022 Kenny McIntosh - 829 Daijun Edwards - 769 Kendall Milton - 592 Branson Robinson - 330

Speaking of those four running backs from 2022, here is the last edition of the season on how those four were used by quarter this season.

Georgia's Top Four Running Backs: Quarter-by-Quarter This Season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Kenny McIntosh 43 / 212 / 2 27 / 206 / 3 66 / 308 / 2 14 / 103 / 3 Daijun Edwards 25 / 115 / 1 42 / 229 / 2 38 / 214 / 2 35 / 211 / 2 Kendall Milton 16 / 93 / 1 29 / 168 / 2 24 / 219 / 1 16 / 112 / 4 Branson Robinson 3 / 11 / 0 6 / 36 / 0 12 / 52 / 0 47 / 231 / 3

Georgia's rushing offense featured tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers carrying the football.

Georgia: Position-by-Position Rushing Stats This Season Attempts / Yards Average Touchdowns Running Backs 452 / 2,608 5.8 29 Quarterbacks 65 / 255 3.9 10 Wide Receivers 9 / 137 15.2 2 Tight Ends 9 / 109 12.1 3

All ten of those rushing touchdowns by the quarterback were courtesy of Stetson Bennett. Bennett's ten rushing touchdowns were the most in a season by a Georgia quarterback since Ray Goff had ten in 1976. Fran Tarkenton, who is one of the greatest rushing quarterbacks (passing, too) in the history of the NFL had ten rushing touchdowns in his three seasons combined at Georgia (1958 to 1960). Those ten touchdowns were just part of the 44 UGA had as a team. The 44 touchdown rushes were the most the Bulldogs have ever had in one season. Here are the top four seasons in terms of the most rushing touchdowns that Georgia has had as well as the top four players in that category.

Most TD Rushes in a Season by a Georgia Team 2022 (44) 2017 (42) 1971 (39) 2014 (38) Kenny McIntosh (10) Sony Michel (16) Andy Johnson (13) Nick Chubb (14) Stetson Bennett (10) Nick Chubb (15) Jimmy Poulos (8) Todd Gurley (9) Kendall Milton (8) D'Andre Swift (3) James Ray (7) Sony Michel (5) Daijun Edwards (7) Jake Fromm (3) Ricky Lake (5) Hutson Mason (4)

Here is a list of the most touchdown rushes in a season by a Bulldog since Smart took over in 2016.

Most TD Rushes in a Season by a Bulldog Since 2016 TD TD Sony Michel (2017) 16 Nick Chubb (2016) 8 Nick Chubb (2017) 15 Kendall Milton (2022) 8 Zamir White (2020) 11 Elijah Holyfield (2018) 7 Zamir White (2021) 11 D'Andre Swift (2019) 7 D'Andre Swift (2018) 10 James Cook (2021) 7 Kenny McIntosh (2022) 10 Daijun Edwards (2022) 7 Stetson Bennett (2022) 10

Here are a couple other interesting facts on Georgia's rushing as it pertains to touchdown rushes: - The Bulldogs had eight different players with a touchdown rush. That was tied for tenth in the nation for most different players and second in the SEC behind South Carolina. - The Bulldogs had three different players with at least eight touchdown rushes. It was the first time an SEC team has done that since Alabama in 2017. - The Bulldogs had four different players with at least seven touchdown rushes. It was the first time an SEC team has done that since LSU in 2011. - The Bulldogs had two players with at least ten rushing touchdowns. It was just the third time in Georgia history that they had a pair do that (2007 and 2017). ---------- Another crazy stat by this team concept of running the ball. Not a single Georgia player had 20 rushing attempts in a single game this past season. The Bulldog only had a player rush for 100 yards three times, and zero were in Athens. Here are the rushing highs that Georgia has had in a game this season.



Rushing Highs by Georgia in a Single Game This Season Attempts Yards Touchdowns Kenny McIntosh (19 at Kentucky) Kenny McIntosh (143 at Kentucky) Daijun Edwards (3 vs. Auburn) Kenny McIntosh (16 vs. Florida) Kendall Milton (113 vs. LSU) Brock Bowers (2 vs. Kent State) Daijun Edwards (16 vs. Tennessee) Daijun Edwards (106 vs. Florida) Daijun Edwards (2 vs. Florida) Daijun Edwards (14 at Kentucky) Branson Robinson (98 vs. Auburn) Kenny McIntosh (2 vs. Florida) Kenny McIntosh (14 vs. LSU) Kenny McIntosh (90 vs. Florida) Kenny McIntosh (2 vs. LSU) Kenny McIntosh (13 at Mississippi State) Kenny McIntosh (86 vs. Georgia Tech) Stetson Bennett (2 vs. TCU) 6 tied with 12 attempts Kendall Milton (85 vs. Samford) Branson Robinson (2 vs. TCU)

In terms of the longest rushing attempts by Georgia. The Bulldogs had a bizarre season in which the top three longest attempts were by players that were not running backs. How many of these runs can you remember?

Georgia's Longest Runs This Season Opponent Yards Brock Bowers Kent State 75 *** Ladd McConkey Mississippi State 70 *** Stetson Bennett Auburn 64 *** Kenny McIntosh Ohio State 52 Kendall Milton LSU 51 Kenny McIntosh Georgia Tech 45 Kendall Milton Georgia Tech 44 *** Cash Jones Vanderbilt 36 ***

The Bulldogs had seven different players rush for 100 yards this season. They led the SEC in that category and were tied for second in the nation behind Army's 11. The seven were tied for the second most by a Bulldog team in one season in the 2000s.

Most 100-yard Rushers in a Season by Georgia Since 2000 2011 (8) 2018 (7) 2022 (7) Isaiah Crowell (850) D'Andre Swift (1,049) Kenny McIntosh (829) Carlton Thomas (361) Elijah Holyfield (1,018) Daijun Edwards (769) Brandon Harton (247) Brian Herrien (295) Kendall Milton (592) Richard Samuel (240) James Cook (284) Branson Robinson (330) Ken Malcome (174) Justin Fields (266) Stetson Bennett (205) Aaron Murray (111) Tyler Simmons (131) Ladd McConkey (134) Brandon Boykin (103) Demetris Robertson (109) Brock Bowers (109) Branden Smith (100)