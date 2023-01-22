News More News
2022 Statistical Review: Part 1, Rushing

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Georgia is one of the few schools in the country that has a right to call themselves Running Back U. Under the leadership of Todd Monken and Dell McGee, this nickname still fits. The 2022 Bulldog rushing attack not only set team records but did it in a total team effort. The Dawgs did things that no other team in the nation this season or other Georgia teams have done in the past.

This season, the Bulldogs officially ran the ball 557 of its 1,049 total plays or 53 percent. There were 13 different individuals who carried the ball for Georgia for 3,080 yards (counting the -29 team yards). Here is a breakdown on how Georgia's rushing stats have looked since Smart has taken over, including FBS and SEC rankings.

Georgia: Rush Yards per Game Under Kirby Smart (Plus Rankings)
Rush Yards per Game FBS Ranking SEC Ranking

2016

191.2

50th

9th

2017

258.4

9th

1st

2018

238.8

16th

1st

2019

185.1

41st

5th

2020

174.2

57th

5th

2021

190.9

37th

6th

2022

205.3

19th

4th

Here's a look at each season for the Dawgs and their top four rushers in terms of yards since 2010. A lot of interesting names on this list, nad a lot of balance this year.

Georgia's Top-Four Rushers in a Season Since 2010
Top Rusher 2nd 3rd 4th

2010

Washaun Ealey - 811

Caleb King - 430

Carlton Thomas - 272

Aaron Murray - 167

2011

Isaiah Crowell - 850

Carlton Thomas - 361

Brandon Harton - 247

Richard Samuel - 240

2012

Todd Gurley - 1,385

Keith Marshall - 759

Ken Malcome - 272

Christian LeMay - 67

2013

Todd Gurley - 989

J.J. Green - 384

Brendan Douglas - 345

Keith Marshall - 246

2014

Nick Chubb - 1,547

Todd Gurley - 911

Sony Michel - 410

Brendan Douglas - 230

2015

Sony Michel - 1,161

Nick Chubb - 747

Keith Marshall - 350

Brendan Douglas - 140

2016

Nick Chubb - 1,130

Sony Michel - 840

Brian Herrien - 363

Isaiah McKenzie - 134

2017

Nick Chubb - 1,345

Sony Michel - 1,227

D'Andre Swift - 618

Elijah Holyfield - 293

2018

D'Andre Swift - 1,049

Elijah Holyfield - 1,018

Brian Herrien - 295

James Cook - 284

2019

D'Andre Swift - 1,218

Brian Herrien - 490

Zamir White - 408

James Cook - 188

2020

Zamir White - 779

James Cook - 303

Kenny McIntosh - 251

Daijun Edwards - 218

2021

Zamir White - 856

James Cook - 728

Kenny McIntosh - 328

Kendall Milton - 264

2022

Kenny McIntosh - 829

Daijun Edwards - 769

Kendall Milton - 592

Branson Robinson - 330

Speaking of those four running backs from 2022, here is the last edition of the season on how those four were used by quarter this season.

Georgia's Top Four Running Backs: Quarter-by-Quarter This Season
1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter

Kenny McIntosh

43 / 212 / 2

27 / 206 / 3

66 / 308 / 2

14 / 103 / 3

Daijun Edwards

25 / 115 / 1

42 / 229 / 2

38 / 214 / 2

35 / 211 / 2

Kendall Milton

16 / 93 / 1

29 / 168 / 2

24 / 219 / 1

16 / 112 / 4

Branson Robinson

3 / 11 / 0

6 / 36 / 0

12 / 52 / 0

47 / 231 / 3
*** Attempts / Yards / TD

Georgia's rushing offense featured tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers carrying the football.

Georgia: Position-by-Position Rushing Stats This Season
Attempts / Yards Average Touchdowns

Running Backs

452 / 2,608

5.8

29

Quarterbacks

65 / 255

3.9

10

Wide Receivers

9 / 137

15.2

2

Tight Ends

9 / 109

12.1

3

All ten of those rushing touchdowns by the quarterback were courtesy of Stetson Bennett. Bennett's ten rushing touchdowns were the most in a season by a Georgia quarterback since Ray Goff had ten in 1976. Fran Tarkenton, who is one of the greatest rushing quarterbacks (passing, too) in the history of the NFL had ten rushing touchdowns in his three seasons combined at Georgia (1958 to 1960).

Those ten touchdowns were just part of the 44 UGA had as a team. The 44 touchdown rushes were the most the Bulldogs have ever had in one season. Here are the top four seasons in terms of the most rushing touchdowns that Georgia has had as well as the top four players in that category.

Most TD Rushes in a Season by a Georgia Team 
2022 (44) 2017 (42) 1971 (39) 2014 (38)

Kenny McIntosh (10)

Sony Michel (16)

Andy Johnson (13)

Nick Chubb (14)

Stetson Bennett (10)

Nick Chubb (15)

Jimmy Poulos (8)

Todd Gurley (9)

Kendall Milton (8)

D'Andre Swift (3)

James Ray (7)

Sony Michel (5)

Daijun Edwards (7)

Jake Fromm (3)

Ricky Lake (5)

Hutson Mason (4)
*** Top Four Rushes in terms of TD Rushes that season

Here is a list of the most touchdown rushes in a season by a Bulldog since Smart took over in 2016.

Most TD Rushes in a Season by a Bulldog Since 2016
TD TD

Sony Michel (2017)

16

Nick Chubb (2016)

8

Nick Chubb (2017)

15

Kendall Milton (2022)

8

Zamir White (2020)

11

Elijah Holyfield (2018)

7

Zamir White (2021)

11

D'Andre Swift (2019)

7

D'Andre Swift (2018)

10

James Cook (2021)

7

Kenny McIntosh (2022)

10

Daijun Edwards (2022)

7

Stetson Bennett (2022)

10

Here are a couple other interesting facts on Georgia's rushing as it pertains to touchdown rushes:

- The Bulldogs had eight different players with a touchdown rush. That was tied for tenth in the nation for most different players and second in the SEC behind South Carolina.

- The Bulldogs had three different players with at least eight touchdown rushes. It was the first time an SEC team has done that since Alabama in 2017.

- The Bulldogs had four different players with at least seven touchdown rushes. It was the first time an SEC team has done that since LSU in 2011.

- The Bulldogs had two players with at least ten rushing touchdowns. It was just the third time in Georgia history that they had a pair do that (2007 and 2017).

----------

Another crazy stat by this team concept of running the ball. Not a single Georgia player had 20 rushing attempts in a single game this past season. The Bulldog only had a player rush for 100 yards three times, and zero were in Athens. Here are the rushing highs that Georgia has had in a game this season.


Rushing Highs by Georgia in a Single Game This Season
Attempts Yards Touchdowns

Kenny McIntosh (19 at Kentucky)

Kenny McIntosh (143 at Kentucky)

Daijun Edwards (3 vs. Auburn)

Kenny McIntosh (16 vs. Florida)

Kendall Milton (113 vs. LSU)

Brock Bowers (2 vs. Kent State)

Daijun Edwards (16 vs. Tennessee)

Daijun Edwards (106 vs. Florida)

Daijun Edwards (2 vs. Florida)

Daijun Edwards (14 at Kentucky)

Branson Robinson (98 vs. Auburn)

Kenny McIntosh (2 vs. Florida)

Kenny McIntosh (14 vs. LSU)

Kenny McIntosh (90 vs. Florida)

Kenny McIntosh (2 vs. LSU)

Kenny McIntosh (13 at Mississippi State)

Kenny McIntosh (86 vs. Georgia Tech)

Stetson Bennett (2 vs. TCU)

6 tied with 12 attempts

Kendall Milton (85 vs. Samford)

Branson Robinson (2 vs. TCU)

In terms of the longest rushing attempts by Georgia. The Bulldogs had a bizarre season in which the top three longest attempts were by players that were not running backs. How many of these runs can you remember?

Georgia's Longest Runs This Season
Opponent Yards

Brock Bowers

Kent State

75 ***

Ladd McConkey

Mississippi State

70 ***

Stetson Bennett

Auburn

64 ***

Kenny McIntosh

Ohio State

52

Kendall Milton

LSU

51

Kenny McIntosh

Georgia Tech

45

Kendall Milton

Georgia Tech

44 ***

Cash Jones

Vanderbilt

36 ***
*** Touchdown Runs

The Bulldogs had seven different players rush for 100 yards this season. They led the SEC in that category and were tied for second in the nation behind Army's 11.

The seven were tied for the second most by a Bulldog team in one season in the 2000s.

Most 100-yard Rushers in a Season by Georgia Since 2000
2011 (8) 2018 (7) 2022 (7)

Isaiah Crowell (850)

D'Andre Swift (1,049)

Kenny McIntosh (829)

Carlton Thomas (361)

Elijah Holyfield (1,018)

Daijun Edwards (769)

Brandon Harton (247)

Brian Herrien (295)

Kendall Milton (592)

Richard Samuel (240)

James Cook (284)

Branson Robinson (330)

Ken Malcome (174)

Justin Fields (266)

Stetson Bennett (205)

Aaron Murray (111)

Tyler Simmons (131)

Ladd McConkey (134)

Brandon Boykin (103)

Demetris Robertson (109)

Brock Bowers (109)

Branden Smith (100)

Three Georgia running backs went over the 1,000-yard mark in their careers this season. Kenny McIntosh ended his career with 1,582 during his four seasons with the Dawgs. Daijun Edwards now has 1,202 and Kendall Milton has 1,049 with both playing three seasons for the Bulldogs. Branson Robinson could get it next season, as he needs 670 more.


Cover photo courtesy of Kathryn Skeean

