UGASports reviewed Georgia's rushing game of 2022 and now it's time to look at the receiving game. Just like the Bulldogs' ground attack, the receiving attack was also a total team effort. Yes, there were some great individual efforts in terms of records and milestones, but overall, this statistical review of receiving shows how deep the Dawgs truly are. There were 21 Bulldogs with at least one reception this season. That led the SEC and was tied for third in the nation behind only Central Michigan and Colorado. For the second time in Georgia history, the Bulldogs had two players with at least 50 receptions in a season (2008 was the other). Brock Bowers was fourth in the SEC with 63 receptions this season, and Ladd McConkey was eighth with 58. This season, the Dawg duo had among the highest reception totals in a single season ever in school history.



Most Receptions in Single Season by Georgia Bulldog Season Receptions Brice Hunter 1993 76 Brock Bowers 2022 63 Brice Hunter 1994 59 Terrence Edwards 2002 59 Mohamed Massaquoi 2008 58 Malcolm Mitchell 2015 58 Ladd McConkey 2022 58 A.J. Green 2010 57 A.J. Green 2008 56 Brock Bowers 2021 56 Hines Ward 1997 55

Each of those top two marks were by Georgia sophomores. One of the newest Bulldogs, Dominic Lovett, had 56 receptions for Missouri last season. He, too would have made the list above. Georgia was tied for fifth in the nation this season by having seven different players with at least 20 receptions. UGASports is the only site covering Georgia that breaks down rushing by quarter for the Bulldogs. But here is a look at a breakdown of receptions by quarter.

Georgia 2022 Receptions: Quarter-by Quarter 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Brock Bowers (63) 24 23 9 7 Ladd McConkey (58) 19 22 14 3 Kenny McIntosh (43) 14 17 8 4 Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (29) 8 12 7 2 Darnell Washington (28) 8 8 9 3 Kearis Jackson (21) 5 9 4 3 Dillon Bell (20) 7 7 3 3

Georgia had 11 players this season with at least 100 yards receiving. This tied South Carolina for the most in the conference. It was tied for the second most total players with 100 in a season by a Bulldog team all-time. Three of the top five highest total seasons in terms of players have happened under Kirby Smart. Here are those players and their totals in the top five seasons.

Most 100-yard Receivers in a Season by a Georgia Team 2013 (12) 2012 (11) 2022 (11) 2019 (10) 2021 (10) Chris Conley (651) Tavarres King (950) Brock Bowers (942) George Pickens (727) Brock Bowers (882) Michael Bennett (538) Malcolm Mitchell (572) Ladd McConkey (762) Lawrence Cager (476) Jermaine Burton (497) Arthur Lynch (459) Marlon Brown (469) Kenny McIntosh (504) Demetris Robertson (333) Ladd McConkey (447) Todd Gurley (441) Arthur Lynch (431) Darnell Washington (454) Dominick Blaylock (310) Malcolm Mitchell (426) Rantavious Wooten (424) Michael Bennett (345) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (337) Tyler Simmons (255) James Cook (284) Justin Scott-Wesley (311) Chris Conley (342) Kearis Jackson (32) D'Andre Swift (216) Kenny McIntosh (242) Reggie Davis (257) Rantavious Wooten (187) Dominick Blaylock (227) Eli Wolf (194) Kearis Jackson (194) Rhett McGowan (233) Jay Rome (152) Arian Smith (198) James Cook (132) Darnell Washington (154) Brendan Douglas (172) Rhett McGowan (150) Dillon Bell (180) Brian Herrien (110) George Pickens (107) Jonathon Rumph (121) Justin Scott-Wesley (135) AD Mitchell (134) Matt Landers (110) Arian Smith (102) Keith Marshall (111) Todd Gurley (107) Daijun Edwards (101) J.J. Green (104)



The 942 receiving yards by Bowers was the second most by a tight end in the FBS in 2022, and was the fourth most by any player in the conference. The 942 yards was also 58 shy of Bowers becoming just the second Bulldog to reach 1,000 in a season. Here are the most yards in a single season by a Bulldog.

Most Receiving Yards in a Single Season by a Georgia Bulldog Season Yards Terrence Edwards 2002 1,004 Brice Hunter 1993 970 A.J. Green 2008 963 Tavarres King 2012 950 Brock Bowers 2022 942 Mohamed Massaquoi 2008 920 Hines Ward 1996 900

In terms of yards receiving in a career, Bowers climbed the charts and next season has a great chance to hit the top, or close to it.

Most Career Receiving Yards by a Georgia Bulldog Yards Yards Terrence Edwards 3,093 Reggie Brown 2,008 Fred Gibson 2,884 Juan Daniels 1,975 A.J. Green 2,619 Hines Ward 1,965 Tavarres King 2,602 Chris Conley 1,938 Brice Hunter 2,373 Andre Hastings 1,876 Malcolm Mitchell 2,350 Hason Graham 1,834 Mohamed Massaquoi 2,282 Brock Bowers 1,824 Lindsay Scott 2,098

In terms of touchdown recptions, the Dawgs had 12 players with at least one. The Bulldogs were tied with the Gamecocks for the SEC lead in this category as well. Bowers and McConkey led the Dawgs this season with seven receptions each. Bowers one-upped his uniform number and reached the 20-mark in his career. That too, has him near the top on Georgia's career list.

Most Career TD Receptions by a Georgia Bulldog Season TD Receptions Terrence Edwards 1999 - 2002 30 A.J. Green 2008 - 2010 23 Tavarres King 2008 - 2012 21 Fred Gibson 2001 - 2004 20 Chris Conley 2011 - 2014 20 Brock Bowers 2021 - present 20

Georgia's highest total of receptions in a single game by one player happened in the season opener--do you remember who? As for yardage leaders, many of them happened more recently. Check out the top five in each.

Single-Game Receiving Highs by Georgia in the 2022 Season Most Receptions Opponent Most Yards Opponent Kenny McIntosh (9) Oregon Brock Bowers (154) Florida Brock Bowers (7) TCU Brock Bowers (152) TCU Ladd McConkey (6) Kent State Arian Smith (129) Ohio State Kenny McIntosh (6) Kent State Brock Bowers (121) South Carolina Brock Bowers (6) LSU Kenny McIntosh (117) Oregon

Bowers had two touchdown receptions against South Carolina. These in addition to the two McConkey added in the CFP Championship against LSU were the only times a Bulldog had multiple touchdown receptions in one game this past season. In terms of the longest receptions by a Dawg in the 2022 season, Georgia was well represented and by various positions.

Longest Receptions by Georgia Bulldogs in 2022 Opponent Yards Kenny McIntosh Georgia Tech 83 Brock Bowers South Carolina 78 *** Arian Smith Ohio State 76 *** Brock Bowers Florida 73 *** Arian Smith Tennessee 52 Kenny McIntosh Tennessee 49 Kenny McIntosh Oregon 38 Ladd McConkey Tennessee 37 *** Ladd McConkey TCU 37 ***

Wide Receivers, Tight Ends, and Running Backs were all included above. How did Georgia divide the big three receiving categories in 2022?

Georgia Bulldog Receiving Totals in 2022 Receptions Yards Touchdowns By WR: 172 2,278 17 By TE: 98 1,473 11 By RB: 66 686 3

While Bowers is destroying all the Bulldog tight end receiving records, another Bulldog took over the running back receiving records. Kenny McIntosh took over in most receptions in a season and a career by a Georgia running back since 1990 (Georgia’s official record books do not have stats by running backs in this category only, but there is a good chance he is No. 1).

Georgia Reception Leaders by Georgia Running Backs Since 1990 Most Receptions in a Season Most Receptions in a Career Kenny McIntosh (2022) - 43 Kenny McIntosh - 76 Todd Gurley (2013) - 37 D'Andre Swift - 73 Knowshon Moreno (2008) - 33 James Cook - 67 D'Andre Swift (2018) - 32 Todd Gurley - 65 Terrell Davis (1994) - 31 Sony Michel - 64