2022 Statistical Review: Part 2, Receiving
UGASports reviewed Georgia's rushing game of 2022 and now it's time to look at the receiving game. Just like the Bulldogs' ground attack, the receiving attack was also a total team effort. Yes, there were some great individual efforts in terms of records and milestones, but overall, this statistical review of receiving shows how deep the Dawgs truly are.
There were 21 Bulldogs with at least one reception this season. That led the SEC and was tied for third in the nation behind only Central Michigan and Colorado. For the second time in Georgia history, the Bulldogs had two players with at least 50 receptions in a season (2008 was the other). Brock Bowers was fourth in the SEC with 63 receptions this season, and Ladd McConkey was eighth with 58. This season, the Dawg duo had among the highest reception totals in a single season ever in school history.
|Season
|Receptions
|
Brice Hunter
|
1993
|
76
|
Brock Bowers
|
2022
|
63
|
Brice Hunter
|
1994
|
59
|
Terrence Edwards
|
2002
|
59
|
Mohamed Massaquoi
|
2008
|
58
|
Malcolm Mitchell
|
2015
|
58
|
Ladd McConkey
|
2022
|
58
|
A.J. Green
|
2010
|
57
|
A.J. Green
|
2008
|
56
|
Brock Bowers
|
2021
|
56
|
Hines Ward
|
1997
|
55
Each of those top two marks were by Georgia sophomores.
One of the newest Bulldogs, Dominic Lovett, had 56 receptions for Missouri last season. He, too would have made the list above.
Georgia was tied for fifth in the nation this season by having seven different players with at least 20 receptions. UGASports is the only site covering Georgia that breaks down rushing by quarter for the Bulldogs. But here is a look at a breakdown of receptions by quarter.
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|
Brock Bowers (63)
|
24
|
23
|
9
|
7
|
Ladd McConkey (58)
|
19
|
22
|
14
|
3
|
Kenny McIntosh (43)
|
14
|
17
|
8
|
4
|
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (29)
|
8
|
12
|
7
|
2
|
Darnell Washington (28)
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
3
|
Kearis Jackson (21)
|
5
|
9
|
4
|
3
|
Dillon Bell (20)
|
7
|
7
|
3
|
3
Georgia had 11 players this season with at least 100 yards receiving. This tied South Carolina for the most in the conference. It was tied for the second most total players with 100 in a season by a Bulldog team all-time. Three of the top five highest total seasons in terms of players have happened under Kirby Smart. Here are those players and their totals in the top five seasons.
|2013 (12)
|2012 (11)
|2022 (11)
|2019 (10)
|2021 (10)
|
Chris Conley (651)
|
Tavarres King (950)
|
Brock Bowers (942)
|
George Pickens (727)
|
Brock Bowers (882)
|
Michael Bennett (538)
|
Malcolm Mitchell (572)
|
Ladd McConkey (762)
|
Lawrence Cager (476)
|
Jermaine Burton (497)
|
Arthur Lynch (459)
|
Marlon Brown (469)
|
Kenny McIntosh (504)
|
Demetris Robertson (333)
|
Ladd McConkey (447)
|
Todd Gurley (441)
|
Arthur Lynch (431)
|
Darnell Washington (454)
|
Dominick Blaylock (310)
|
Malcolm Mitchell (426)
|
Rantavious Wooten (424)
|
Michael Bennett (345)
|
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (337)
|
Tyler Simmons (255)
|
James Cook (284)
|
Justin Scott-Wesley (311)
|
Chris Conley (342)
|
Kearis Jackson (32)
|
D'Andre Swift (216)
|
Kenny McIntosh (242)
|
Reggie Davis (257)
|
Rantavious Wooten (187)
|
Dominick Blaylock (227)
|
Eli Wolf (194)
|
Kearis Jackson (194)
|
Rhett McGowan (233)
|
Jay Rome (152)
|
Arian Smith (198)
|
James Cook (132)
|
Darnell Washington (154)
|
Brendan Douglas (172)
|
Rhett McGowan (150)
|
Dillon Bell (180)
|
Brian Herrien (110)
|
George Pickens (107)
|
Jonathon Rumph (121)
|
Justin Scott-Wesley (135)
|
AD Mitchell (134)
|
Matt Landers (110)
|
Arian Smith (102)
|
Keith Marshall (111)
|
Todd Gurley (107)
|
Daijun Edwards (101)
|
J.J. Green (104)
The 942 receiving yards by Bowers was the second most by a tight end in the FBS in 2022, and was the fourth most by any player in the conference. The 942 yards was also 58 shy of Bowers becoming just the second Bulldog to reach 1,000 in a season. Here are the most yards in a single season by a Bulldog.
|Season
|Yards
|
Terrence Edwards
|
2002
|
1,004
|
Brice Hunter
|
1993
|
970
|
A.J. Green
|
2008
|
963
|
Tavarres King
|
2012
|
950
|
Brock Bowers
|
2022
|
942
|
Mohamed Massaquoi
|
2008
|
920
|
Hines Ward
|
1996
|
900
In terms of yards receiving in a career, Bowers climbed the charts and next season has a great chance to hit the top, or close to it.
|Yards
|Yards
|
Terrence Edwards
|
3,093
|
Reggie Brown
|
2,008
|
Fred Gibson
|
2,884
|
Juan Daniels
|
1,975
|
A.J. Green
|
2,619
|
Hines Ward
|
1,965
|
Tavarres King
|
2,602
|
Chris Conley
|
1,938
|
Brice Hunter
|
2,373
|
Andre Hastings
|
1,876
|
Malcolm Mitchell
|
2,350
|
Hason Graham
|
1,834
|
Mohamed Massaquoi
|
2,282
|
Brock Bowers
|
1,824
|
Lindsay Scott
|
2,098
In terms of touchdown recptions, the Dawgs had 12 players with at least one. The Bulldogs were tied with the Gamecocks for the SEC lead in this category as well.
Bowers and McConkey led the Dawgs this season with seven receptions each. Bowers one-upped his uniform number and reached the 20-mark in his career. That too, has him near the top on Georgia's career list.
|Season
|TD Receptions
|
Terrence Edwards
|
1999 - 2002
|
30
|
A.J. Green
|
2008 - 2010
|
23
|
Tavarres King
|
2008 - 2012
|
21
|
Fred Gibson
|
2001 - 2004
|
20
|
Chris Conley
|
2011 - 2014
|
20
|
Brock Bowers
|
2021 - present
|
20
Georgia's highest total of receptions in a single game by one player happened in the season opener--do you remember who? As for yardage leaders, many of them happened more recently. Check out the top five in each.
|Most Receptions
|Opponent
|Most Yards
|Opponent
|
Kenny McIntosh (9)
|
Oregon
|
Brock Bowers (154)
|
Florida
|
Brock Bowers (7)
|
TCU
|
Brock Bowers (152)
|
TCU
|
Ladd McConkey (6)
|
Kent State
|
Arian Smith (129)
|
Ohio State
|
Kenny McIntosh (6)
|
Kent State
|
Brock Bowers (121)
|
South Carolina
|
Brock Bowers (6)
|
LSU
|
Kenny McIntosh (117)
|
Oregon
Bowers had two touchdown receptions against South Carolina. These in addition to the two McConkey added in the CFP Championship against LSU were the only times a Bulldog had multiple touchdown receptions in one game this past season.
In terms of the longest receptions by a Dawg in the 2022 season, Georgia was well represented and by various positions.
|Opponent
|Yards
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
Georgia Tech
|
83
|
Brock Bowers
|
South Carolina
|
78 ***
|
Arian Smith
|
Ohio State
|
76 ***
|
Brock Bowers
|
Florida
|
73 ***
|
Arian Smith
|
Tennessee
|
52
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
Tennessee
|
49
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
Oregon
|
38
|
Ladd McConkey
|
Tennessee
|
37 ***
|
Ladd McConkey
|
TCU
|
37 ***
Wide Receivers, Tight Ends, and Running Backs were all included above. How did Georgia divide the big three receiving categories in 2022?
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|
By WR:
|
172
|
2,278
|
17
|
By TE:
|
98
|
1,473
|
11
|
By RB:
|
66
|
686
|
3
While Bowers is destroying all the Bulldog tight end receiving records, another Bulldog took over the running back receiving records. Kenny McIntosh took over in most receptions in a season and a career by a Georgia running back since 1990 (Georgia’s official record books do not have stats by running backs in this category only, but there is a good chance he is No. 1).
|Most Receptions in a Season
|Most Receptions in a Career
|
Kenny McIntosh (2022) - 43
|
Kenny McIntosh - 76
|
Todd Gurley (2013) - 37
|
D'Andre Swift - 73
|
Knowshon Moreno (2008) - 33
|
James Cook - 67
|
D'Andre Swift (2018) - 32
|
Todd Gurley - 65
|
Terrell Davis (1994) - 31
|
Sony Michel - 64
