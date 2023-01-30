News More News
2022 Statistical Review: Part 2, Receiving

Dave McMahon • UGASports
UGASports reviewed Georgia's rushing game of 2022 and now it's time to look at the receiving game. Just like the Bulldogs' ground attack, the receiving attack was also a total team effort. Yes, there were some great individual efforts in terms of records and milestones, but overall, this statistical review of receiving shows how deep the Dawgs truly are.

There were 21 Bulldogs with at least one reception this season. That led the SEC and was tied for third in the nation behind only Central Michigan and Colorado. For the second time in Georgia history, the Bulldogs had two players with at least 50 receptions in a season (2008 was the other). Brock Bowers was fourth in the SEC with 63 receptions this season, and Ladd McConkey was eighth with 58. This season, the Dawg duo had among the highest reception totals in a single season ever in school history.


Most Receptions in Single Season by Georgia Bulldog
Season Receptions

Brice Hunter

1993

76

Brock Bowers

2022

63

Brice Hunter

1994

59

Terrence Edwards

2002

59

Mohamed Massaquoi

2008

58

Malcolm Mitchell

2015

58

Ladd McConkey

2022

58

A.J. Green

2010

57

A.J. Green

2008

56

Brock Bowers

2021

56

Hines Ward

1997

55

Each of those top two marks were by Georgia sophomores.

One of the newest Bulldogs, Dominic Lovett, had 56 receptions for Missouri last season. He, too would have made the list above.

Georgia was tied for fifth in the nation this season by having seven different players with at least 20 receptions. UGASports is the only site covering Georgia that breaks down rushing by quarter for the Bulldogs. But here is a look at a breakdown of receptions by quarter.

Georgia 2022 Receptions: Quarter-by Quarter
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr

Brock Bowers (63)

24

23

9

7

Ladd McConkey (58)

19

22

14

3

Kenny McIntosh (43)

14

17

8

4

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (29)

8

12

7

2

Darnell Washington (28)

8

8

9

3

Kearis Jackson (21)

5

9

4

3

Dillon Bell (20)

7

7

3

3
*** Top 7 Georgia reception Leaders

Georgia had 11 players this season with at least 100 yards receiving. This tied South Carolina for the most in the conference. It was tied for the second most total players with 100 in a season by a Bulldog team all-time. Three of the top five highest total seasons in terms of players have happened under Kirby Smart. Here are those players and their totals in the top five seasons.

Most 100-yard Receivers in a Season by a Georgia Team
2013 (12) 2012 (11) 2022 (11) 2019 (10) 2021 (10)

Chris Conley (651)

Tavarres King (950)

Brock Bowers (942)

George Pickens (727)

Brock Bowers (882)

Michael Bennett (538)

Malcolm Mitchell (572)

Ladd McConkey (762)

Lawrence Cager (476)

Jermaine Burton (497)

Arthur Lynch (459)

Marlon Brown (469)

Kenny McIntosh (504)

Demetris Robertson (333)

Ladd McConkey (447)

Todd Gurley (441)

Arthur Lynch (431)

Darnell Washington (454)

Dominick Blaylock (310)

Malcolm Mitchell (426)

Rantavious Wooten (424)

Michael Bennett (345)

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (337)

Tyler Simmons (255)

James Cook (284)

Justin Scott-Wesley (311)

Chris Conley (342)

Kearis Jackson (32)

D'Andre Swift (216)

Kenny McIntosh (242)

Reggie Davis (257)

Rantavious Wooten (187)

Dominick Blaylock (227)

Eli Wolf (194)

Kearis Jackson (194)

Rhett McGowan (233)

Jay Rome (152)

Arian Smith (198)

James Cook (132)

Darnell Washington (154)

Brendan Douglas (172)

Rhett McGowan (150)

Dillon Bell (180)

Brian Herrien (110)

George Pickens (107)

Jonathon Rumph (121)

Justin Scott-Wesley (135)

AD Mitchell (134)

Matt Landers (110)

Arian Smith (102)

Keith Marshall (111)

Todd Gurley (107)

Daijun Edwards (101)

J.J. Green (104)


The 942 receiving yards by Bowers was the second most by a tight end in the FBS in 2022, and was the fourth most by any player in the conference. The 942 yards was also 58 shy of Bowers becoming just the second Bulldog to reach 1,000 in a season. Here are the most yards in a single season by a Bulldog.

Most Receiving Yards in a Single Season by a Georgia Bulldog
Season Yards

Terrence Edwards

2002

1,004

Brice Hunter

1993

970

A.J. Green

2008

963

Tavarres King

2012

950

Brock Bowers

2022

942

Mohamed Massaquoi

2008

920

Hines Ward

1996

900

In terms of yards receiving in a career, Bowers climbed the charts and next season has a great chance to hit the top, or close to it.

Most Career Receiving Yards by a Georgia Bulldog
Yards Yards

Terrence Edwards

3,093

Reggie Brown

2,008

Fred Gibson

2,884

Juan Daniels

1,975

A.J. Green

2,619

Hines Ward

1,965

Tavarres King

2,602

Chris Conley

1,938

Brice Hunter

2,373

Andre Hastings

1,876

Malcolm Mitchell

2,350

Hason Graham

1,834

Mohamed Massaquoi

2,282

Brock Bowers

1,824

Lindsay Scott

2,098

In terms of touchdown recptions, the Dawgs had 12 players with at least one. The Bulldogs were tied with the Gamecocks for the SEC lead in this category as well.

Bowers and McConkey led the Dawgs this season with seven receptions each. Bowers one-upped his uniform number and reached the 20-mark in his career. That too, has him near the top on Georgia's career list.

Most Career TD Receptions by a Georgia Bulldog
Season TD Receptions

Terrence Edwards

1999 - 2002

30

A.J. Green

2008 - 2010

23

Tavarres King

2008 - 2012

21

Fred Gibson

2001 - 2004

20

Chris Conley

2011 - 2014

20

Brock Bowers

2021 - present

20

Georgia's highest total of receptions in a single game by one player happened in the season opener--do you remember who? As for yardage leaders, many of them happened more recently. Check out the top five in each.

Single-Game Receiving Highs by Georgia in the 2022 Season
Most Receptions Opponent Most Yards Opponent

Kenny McIntosh (9)

Oregon

Brock Bowers (154)

Florida

Brock Bowers (7)

TCU

Brock Bowers (152)

TCU

Ladd McConkey (6)

Kent State

Arian Smith (129)

Ohio State

Kenny McIntosh (6)

Kent State

Brock Bowers (121)

South Carolina

Brock Bowers (6)

LSU

Kenny McIntosh (117)

Oregon

Bowers had two touchdown receptions against South Carolina. These in addition to the two McConkey added in the CFP Championship against LSU were the only times a Bulldog had multiple touchdown receptions in one game this past season.

In terms of the longest receptions by a Dawg in the 2022 season, Georgia was well represented and by various positions.

Longest Receptions by Georgia Bulldogs in 2022
Opponent Yards

Kenny McIntosh

Georgia Tech

83

Brock Bowers

South Carolina

78 ***

Arian Smith

Ohio State

76 ***

Brock Bowers

Florida

73 ***

Arian Smith

Tennessee

52

Kenny McIntosh

Tennessee

49

Kenny McIntosh

Oregon

38

Ladd McConkey

Tennessee

37 ***

Ladd McConkey

TCU

37 ***
*** TD Receptions

Wide Receivers, Tight Ends, and Running Backs were all included above. How did Georgia divide the big three receiving categories in 2022?

Georgia Bulldog Receiving Totals in 2022
Receptions Yards Touchdowns

By WR:

172

2,278

17

By TE:

98

1,473

11

By RB:

66

686

3

While Bowers is destroying all the Bulldog tight end receiving records, another Bulldog took over the running back receiving records. Kenny McIntosh took over in most receptions in a season and a career by a Georgia running back since 1990 (Georgia’s official record books do not have stats by running backs in this category only, but there is a good chance he is No. 1).

Georgia Reception Leaders by Georgia Running Backs Since 1990
Most Receptions in a Season Most Receptions in a Career

Kenny McIntosh (2022) - 43

Kenny McIntosh - 76

Todd Gurley (2013) - 37

D'Andre Swift - 73

Knowshon Moreno (2008) - 33

James Cook - 67

D'Andre Swift (2018) - 32

Todd Gurley - 65

Terrell Davis (1994) - 31

Sony Michel - 64

Cover Photo by Kathryn Skeean

