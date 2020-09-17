UGASports - Eight offers in seven days for 2022 Georgia LB

In the first two games of the season, he has five sacks.

That has grabbed a lot of college coaches attention.

Griffin (Ga.) outside linebacker Donovan Westmoreland is off to a great start this season, and the 6-foot-3, 205 pound junior has picked up eight offers over the last seven days.

Akron offered over the summer. Then on September 7, Georgia Tech popped with an offer. Since then, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Tennessee and Troy have offered.

He wasn't expecting it to happen like this.

"I thought I would get some offers this season, but I did not think I would get all the offers I have gotten this soon," said Westmoreland. "I have definitely been surprised.

"I was focused on playing hard, working to win a state championship this season, so to get offers like Georgia, I was not expecting it."

The only school on his offer list Westmoreland has visited is Georgia. He was in Athens for a couple of games last season.

"I remember the excitement before the games at Georgia. That was really cool. I love how they come out of the tunnel through the smoke. That was really exciting.

"I also like how much they love football at Georgia. It is a great school where they just love the game."

Since the Bulldogs offered, coach Tray Scott has been in contact with Westmoreland.

Like Georgia, Georgia Tech is an in-state school that has offered. Coach Marco Coleman is the lead recruiter for the Yellow Jackets and Westmoreland took notice of their big win last weekend.

"I watched the Florida State game and I like how Georgia Tech never gave up and the team just kept going. They continued to play, they started executing better and they came out with a win.

"I just like how the team played together. It was fun to watch."

Both in-state schools have his attention and he can't wait to get to the Flats and return to Athens.

He grew up a fan of LSU and Oklahoma, but he is wide open now.

"When it hits like this — with the offers — it is completely different," said Westmoreland. "Those favorites I had growing up are not the same now. You have to look at it differently and go where you feel is the best for you.

"I am going to keep talking to the coaches every couple of days, start doing research on the schools and I really look forward to taking visits.

"I am excited about what is happening for sure. I can't wait to get out and see the different schools."