2022 Georgia Interior Defensive Line Prospect Hot Board

The interior defensive line is a position of critical importance for the Georgia Bulldogs in the Class of 2022. Georgia is set to lose a tremendous amount of talent in the middle of their defensive front over the next two seasons and bringing in a couple of big men capable of being anchors is vital.

Regardless of offenses moving more toward wide-open aerial attacks each year, in the SEC, it is always important to have the ability to stop the run when needed. Today UGASports updates the hot board of Georgia interior defensive lineman prospects in the Class of 2022.