UGASports - 2022 DL Christen Miller has has quietly picked up over 20 offers

If you have been following high school football in Georgia the last few years, then you know Cedar Grove High in Ellenwood has produced major talent. The Saints have won three straight state titles and have sent well over a dozen prospects to the next level on scholarships.

The highest ranked prospect was wide receiver Jadon Haselwood in 2019 and he played at Oklahoma as a true freshman last fall.

There are plenty in the 2021 class too, but Christen Miller is a 6-foot-5, 275 pound defensive lineman to know in the 2022 class that has already reeled in close to two dozen offers.

East Carolina offered not too long ago, then South Carolina is the most recent to pull the trigger. Before that, offers from Florida State, Nebraska and Ole Miss rolled in. He also holds offers from schools like Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU.

Before visits were halted early in March, Miller got out for visits to Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. It was his second visit to the Plains and Athens, and both schools have impressed.

"I grew up watching Georgia on TV every Saturday, so getting an offer from the hometown school was great," said Miller. "I have been there twice and I love the energy. I am a high energy guy, so the vibe is important to me and I love the energy and atmosphere at Georgia. There is nothing like it.

"Auburn is more business-like to me. I was there for Junior Day and the Iron Bowl, so I have seen a lot there and they are about business. Coach Rodney Garner is a legend coaching defensive linemen and I really like coach Gus Malzahn too. I had a really good talk with him in his office. I like what they do there."

When in Knoxville, the vibe there caught his attention too.

"It was more chill up at Tennessee. It was a more low-key when I was there on Junior Day and I liked it. It was a cool feeling. I want to see more."

He cannot wait to get back to the Swamp for a second visit.

"As soon as things get back to normal, I do want to visit Florida again," said Miller. "It was my last visit before things were shutdown and it was an eye-opening visits for me. I saw a lot, but what stood out most was the academics. I see Florida up there with Vanderbilt in the SEC as the top academic schools. Other things are nice, but that really grabbed my attention."

A few schools Miller has yet to visit on his offer list that he wants to check out are LSU, Kentucky and Nebraska. The Wildcats offered him first.

"Kentucky offered me October 19, the day we played Westminster, so that was a big day for me. I want to check Kentucky out and see what it is like up there.

"I definitely want to visit Baton Rouge too. I have heard so much about LSU, so I want to see it for myself. Nebraska is another school that has my interest. They have a lot of history and they won a lot back in the day, so it is a school on my list to check out. Their coaches have shown that they care too, so I like that."

A list of favorites has not started taking shape yet. The spring and summer going without visits has kind of slowed Miller's progress down somewhat. He is still learning about the schools on his list, he has started to develop relationships with coaches and he is taking everything in stride.

"I have thought about top schools, when I would like to commit and things like that, but it is really not in my control," said Miller. "It is something I have talked to my parents and coaches about, but I am in no rush. I am going to wait until God tells me it is time.

"I am staying patient and just letting things happen. I am still open to everyone right now."

Miller grew up in Hinesville (Ga.) and Tampa (Fla.) before moving to the Atlanta area a couple of years ago. He grew up fans of Georgia and Ohio State. Liberty County High in Hinesville and Miller saw Raewon McMillan and Richard LeCounte play there. McMillan signed with the Buckeyes and LeCounte signed with the Bulldogs.