News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-15 08:55:36 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Rivals250 TE Louis Hansen gives the latest

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals250 tight end Louis Hansen is already one of the most coveted prospects in the 2021 class but the Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastians Country Day star isn’t rushing things. After a string of visits this offseason, Hansen is taking stock of everything he saw and what he wants to take a closer look at down the road.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}