2021 Rivals100 OL Kingsley Suamataia 'really connected' on UGA visit
It seems the Bulldogs are expanding their footprint in Utah beyond highly-touted 2020 four-star linebacker Noah Sewell, but they didn't have to travel beyond his high school, Orem, to find the next...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news