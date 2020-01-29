When it comes to the Class of 2021, the Bulldogs hold three commitments, including one from three-star offensive guard Jared Wilson of North Carolina's West Forsyth High School.

The rising senior called Georgia "like no other" when he committed.

Of course, that was under a different offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

With all the changes settled in those regards, the 6-foot-3, 345-pound lineman made his way to Athens again two weeks ago. Wilson then visited North Carolina last weekend. So where do things stand with him?