UGASports - 2021 Defensive end Marlin Dean recommits to Georgia

Formerly of Elbert County High School, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Dean has transferred since his initial commitment and is finishing his senior campaign at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

For the second time in Georgia’s Class of 2021, a former commit has found his way back into the fold as three-star defensive lineman Marlin Dean announced his recommitment to the Bulldogs on Friday morning.

"When they told me I had an offer, I felt that when people say hard work pays off, I can see what they mean,” Dean said after being offered by the Bulldogs in January. “Also, being close to home means more family at games."

Georgia was Dean’s first Division 1 offer.

"Georgia was one of my favorite schools growing up. I have been talking to coach Scott a lot and coach Kirby Smart texts me some too. I have been there about three or four times and I like their academics, the coaches and what Georgia could do for me after football,” Dean told Chad Simmons in February.

Dean originally committed to the Bulldogs in March, spending almost four months pledged and crediting defensive line coach Tray Scott with his affection for the school.

"Coach Scott is like another father-figure to me. He is real with me. He is tough on me,” he said at the time he committed. “I like who he is, how he coaches and he will make me better. I like how he works and develops his players.”

The Bulldogs are now up to fifteen commitments for the Class of 2021 and two defensive line commits, with Dean joining Jonathan Jefferson.