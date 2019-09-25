News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-25 15:38:35 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Athlete Daejon Reynolds recaps visit to Georgia

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

Rivals250 athlete Daejon Reynolds has exploded onto the recruiting scene over the last six months pulling in numerous Power Five offers. The Georgia Bulldogs were one of those who extended an offer...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}