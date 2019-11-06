2021 ATH TreVeyon Henderson opens up on his recent Georgia offer
Three-star junior TreVeyon Henderson has seen his offer sheet explode of late, with the Bulldogs, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and many other heavy hitters in college football hopping into the fray for his services.
Georgia's pitch was especially clear when the Bulldogs reached out.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news