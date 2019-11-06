News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-06 00:45:25 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 ATH TreVeyon Henderson opens up on his recent Georgia offer

Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Three-star junior TreVeyon Henderson has seen his offer sheet explode of late, with the Bulldogs, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and many other heavy hitters in college football hopping into the fray for his services.

Georgia's pitch was especially clear when the Bulldogs reached out.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}