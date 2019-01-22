2020 QB Jeff Sims can see himself at Georgia after recent offer
Georgia coaches have been on the road often in the last two weeks, and that's led to a slew of offers going out to the Class of 2020 stars.That included a scholarship being extended to Sandalwood (...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news