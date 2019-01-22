Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 00:05:56 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 QB Jeff Sims can see himself at Georgia after recent offer

Im55yuvigaoqg5pqncwc
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Georgia coaches have been on the road often in the last two weeks, and that's led to a slew of offers going out to the Class of 2020 stars.That included a scholarship being extended to Sandalwood (...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}