UGASports - 2020 ATH MJ Daniels on UGA: 'I fit perfectly in that defense'

One name to watch closely? That'd be former Ole Miss commit MJ Daniels , who says he's seeing the Bulldogs ratchet up their pursuit in a major way.

While the Bulldogs may have missed on five-star defensive back Tony Grimes on Tuesday evening, the 2021 field is still full of high level prospects for the secondary .

"Right now it's kind of quiet, but lately, I've been hearing from teams like Texas A&M, the Texas Longhorns, South Carolina. I've been hearing from Georgia a lot," Daniels said.

For the three-star prospect, the bond has steadily built since he got the opportunity to be a Bulldog.

"Man, we just started building a great relationship once they offered me back in April. That's my favorite offer right now, and it's one of my biggest offers," he said. "Georgia is kind of like getting offered from like Alabama, and LSU. They're just a big offer. I mean, they love winning, and that sets them apart from a lot of other schools."

At 6-foot-3, the Bulldogs are loving Daniels' length and the versatility it brings.

"We talked about playing corner and safety," he said. "I talk to Coach [Charlton] Warren often. He's a pretty cool guy, very chill. He sees everything, he's straight forward with you, and he's a great guy to talk to on a day-to-day basis."

Warren isn't short on compliments, either.

"He told me that he likes that I'm a play-maker. I get the ball in my hand, and I know what to do with it," Daniels said. "In their defense, they play a lot of zone, and that's what we do here at my high school. I fit perfectly in that defense."

Now, Daniels is waiting to see about his fit in Athens and hoping he'll get to do so soon.

"I didn't have a chance to visit, but as soon as everything opens back up, that's going to be my first place to take a visit," he said.

And don't worry about the distance between his home in Lucedale, Mississippi, and Athens.

"It's not much of a factor for me. I'm willing to go anywhere. It doesn't matter how far it is," Daniels said. "I mean, I'll go play anywhere. I just want to fit in it. I'm looking for feeling at home, a great fan base, great campus, great students there."

The one-time Ole Miss commit is going to wait for those on-campus opportunities before making another move, however.

"I'm going to take a couple of visits before I make a commitment," Daniels said.