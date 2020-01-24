News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-24 01:27:16 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 ATH Charles Bell VI sets official visit on heels of UGA in-home

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

There's a brand new name to watch when it comes to Georgia's Class of 2020, after three-star prospect Charles Bell VI of Maryland's Quince Orchard High School hosted members of the Bulldogs coaching staff fore an in-home visit on Wednesday night.

Now, he's set to see Athens in short order.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}