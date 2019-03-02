For the first time in three years, Georgia will have a new starting center. Give Lamont Gaillard a lot of credit. He was a former defensive lineman, and many were curious why Gaillard made the switch only to become one of the top players at the position in the SEC. As with Ben Jones and David Andrews before him, don’t be surprised if Gaillard goes on to have a long career in the NFL. But where does that leave the Bulldogs? Fortunately, the cupboards aren’t bare. Trey Hill enjoyed success backing up Gaillard in 2018, most notably against Kentucky last November in Lexington. (More on that later.) However, he’s not the only candidate Kirby Smart will be looking to when spring practice begins March 19. Sophomore Jamaree Salyer, redshirt freshman Warren Ericson, and freshman early enrollee Clay Webb have either already received practice reps, or will once practice begins, as Georgia coaches go about the business of developing the next great Bulldog center.

Trey Hill will look to make the starting center position his own with a strong spring. Radi Nabulsi

2018 Summary

Gaillard started all 14 games last year, earning All-SEC honors according to a vote of league coaches at the end of last year. The North Carolinian helped pave the way for a Georgia offense that led the conference in rushing (238.8 yards per game), along with being the on-field and vocal leader for what was a talented—albeit young—Bulldog offensive line. Gaillard took most of the snaps for the Bulldogs, with the exception of one game: Georgia’s SEC-East clinching victory at Kentucky. After going down with an ankle injury early in the game, the freshman Hill stepped in for the veteran and Georgia’s offense did not skip a beat. Despite some early jitters while snapping in shotgun, Hill settled down and showed he’s capable of combining his considerable power and strength with some impressive technique for someone so young, which no doubt leaves position coach Sam Pittman feeling a bit better about the position going into spring practice than he might ordinarily had.

Lamont Gaillard started 42 straight games at center for the Bulldogs. Radi Nabulsi

Key Departure

Gaillard enjoyed quite the career for the Bulldogs, starting 42 consecutive games. Last year alone, the Fayetteville, N.C. native played in 80 percent of Georgia’s offensive plays during the Bulldogs’ eight SEC game, and that includes the game at Kentucky when he left after just four plays. Amazingly, Gaillard was back in the starting lineup for the following week’s game against Auburn, a contest where he helped lead the way for D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield, each rushing for over 100 yards.

Key Newcomer

Webb is a former five-star performer who actually arrived on campus in time to take part in Georgia’s bowl preparations prior to the team leaving for New Orleans and the Sugar Bowl. The Alabama native actually saw more action at guard during his brief time on the field, but figures to get his share of looks at center as well, once spring practice gets underway. His future is bright. The only question is when.

The candidates Player Class Height Weight Trey Hill Sophomore 6-5 330 Jamaree Salyer Sophomore 6-5 325 Warren Ericson Redshirt Freshman 6-4 305 Clay Webb Freshman 6-3 295

2019 Outlook