2019 Spring Position Breakdown: Center
For the first time in three years, Georgia will have a new starting center.
Give Lamont Gaillard a lot of credit. He was a former defensive lineman, and many were curious why Gaillard made the switch only to become one of the top players at the position in the SEC.
As with Ben Jones and David Andrews before him, don’t be surprised if Gaillard goes on to have a long career in the NFL.
But where does that leave the Bulldogs?
Fortunately, the cupboards aren’t bare. Trey Hill enjoyed success backing up Gaillard in 2018, most notably against Kentucky last November in Lexington. (More on that later.)
However, he’s not the only candidate Kirby Smart will be looking to when spring practice begins March 19.
Sophomore Jamaree Salyer, redshirt freshman Warren Ericson, and freshman early enrollee Clay Webb have either already received practice reps, or will once practice begins, as Georgia coaches go about the business of developing the next great Bulldog center.
2018 Summary
Gaillard started all 14 games last year, earning All-SEC honors according to a vote of league coaches at the end of last year.
The North Carolinian helped pave the way for a Georgia offense that led the conference in rushing (238.8 yards per game), along with being the on-field and vocal leader for what was a talented—albeit young—Bulldog offensive line.
Gaillard took most of the snaps for the Bulldogs, with the exception of one game: Georgia’s SEC-East clinching victory at Kentucky.
After going down with an ankle injury early in the game, the freshman Hill stepped in for the veteran and Georgia’s offense did not skip a beat.
Despite some early jitters while snapping in shotgun, Hill settled down and showed he’s capable of combining his considerable power and strength with some impressive technique for someone so young, which no doubt leaves position coach Sam Pittman feeling a bit better about the position going into spring practice than he might ordinarily had.
Key Departure
Gaillard enjoyed quite the career for the Bulldogs, starting 42 consecutive games.
Last year alone, the Fayetteville, N.C. native played in 80 percent of Georgia’s offensive plays during the Bulldogs’ eight SEC game, and that includes the game at Kentucky when he left after just four plays.
Amazingly, Gaillard was back in the starting lineup for the following week’s game against Auburn, a contest where he helped lead the way for D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield, each rushing for over 100 yards.
Key Newcomer
Webb is a former five-star performer who actually arrived on campus in time to take part in Georgia’s bowl preparations prior to the team leaving for New Orleans and the Sugar Bowl.
The Alabama native actually saw more action at guard during his brief time on the field, but figures to get his share of looks at center as well, once spring practice gets underway.
His future is bright. The only question is when.
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Trey Hill
|
Sophomore
|
6-5
|
330
|
Jamaree Salyer
|
Sophomore
|
6-5
|
325
|
Warren Ericson
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6-4
|
305
|
Clay Webb
|
Freshman
|
6-3
|
295
2019 Outlook
Hill would appear to be the favorite going into the spring, but Salyer, Ericson and Webb will all receive long looks.
It’s going to be interesting to see what unfolds. All four candidates are also in the running for significant playing time at guard, so it could come down to whoever is quickest grasping the different nuances and skills it takes in playing the position.
That includes a proficiency for shotgun snapping, an area Hill initially struggled with during his stint against Kentucky before settling down.
Assuming he can do that, Hill appears to be the favorite for the job, but don’t rule out Salyer. Every year, Smart talks about putting his best five players on the offensive line, and if that includes Salyer—be it center or guard—you can count on him being on the field.