{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 14:01:05 -0600') }} football Edit

2018 season UGA Sports GIF Awards

Dayne Young • UGASports.com
Awards season is upon us in the entertainment world. After parsing through hours of footage this year, we present our 2018 UGA Sports Gif Awards.

Top 3 savage spikes: 

#3: Tae Crowder.

Tae Crowder flashes a grin with the savage spikes.

#2: Deandre Baker.

Deandre Baker strikes the pose and lets out a 'come'on man!'

#1: J.R. Reed

Reed pulled out all the theatrics for his SEC Championship turnover.

Mt. Rushmore of Making Them Miss

#4: Brian Herrien vs. Austin Peay

Brian Herrien shakes a tackle.

#3: Elijah Holyfield vs. Middle Tennessee

Holyfield opts for the side step around a linebacker.

#2: D'Andre Swift vs. Auburn.

