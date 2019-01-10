2018 season UGA Sports GIF Awards
Awards season is upon us in the entertainment world. After parsing through hours of footage this year, we present our 2018 UGA Sports Gif Awards.
Top 3 savage spikes:
#3: Tae Crowder.
#2: Deandre Baker.
#1: J.R. Reed
Mt. Rushmore of Making Them Miss
#4: Brian Herrien vs. Austin Peay
#3: Elijah Holyfield vs. Middle Tennessee
#2: D'Andre Swift vs. Auburn.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news