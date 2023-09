Maynard Jackson (GA.) edge rusher Zion Lawson has seen his recruitment take off in the past few weeks.

Lawson, a 2025 prospect, received his first official offer from Indiana last week. A few days later, Lawson attended Georgia’s season opener against UT-Martin.

The Atlanta native grew up a Bulldogs fan and the experience was a dream come true. He was joined by teammate and Class of 2025 wide receiver Rickey Dorn.