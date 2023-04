2027 edge defender Zane Rowe is already drawing interest from Power 5 programs across the country before even playing a single down of high school football. Yes, Rowe will be a freshman at Denton Guyer High School in Texas this fall and has offers from the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies.

Rowe plays both tight end and edge defender, but it seems that Georgia is intrigued by his potential combined with his length and athleticism on the defensive side of the ball. The 2027 class is a long way away. Not too far away for outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and support staffer David Hill to offer Rowe in later March.

That offer was followed up very quickly by an unofficial visit on April—a visit during which Rowe saw Georgia scrimmage, tour the Georgia facilities, and spoke with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.