Georgia is 5-0 and coming off a road conference victory. However, last weekend’s game was concerning on many levels, especially given the mishaps against Kent State the week prior. What was the most concerning aspect?

Turnovers? No. Taking care of the ball is always a priority, but there’s also a random element to it unless your quarterback is consistently putting the ball in harm’s way. Stetson Bennett only has one interception and three turnover-worthy plays thus far.

Explosive plays allowed by the defense? Yes, that has not been good. It hopefully and should improve each week as this young team gains experience.

Tackling? Maybe. Last weekend’s game against Missouri tied for the lowest team tackling game grade (41.2) of the Kirby Smart era with the victory at Kentucky in 2016. The Bulldogs are also currently 32nd in the Power 5 in tackling grade (71.8). They’ve finished no lower than 10th since 2017.

The running game? No. Georgia will never be a truly great or dominant team in the running game until they consistently make the quarterback a running threat. The running game just has to be efficient, create as many explosive plays as possible and effective when closing out leads.

The offensive line? No. Too much talent not to get it right on a consistent basis.

The most concerning aspect of the Missouri game that will also impact how teams play the Bulldogs moving forward only happened on four plays, when the Tigers' defense went Cover Zero and brought the house.