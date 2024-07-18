DALLAS – Former Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. is having no problem adjusting to his new team, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

“He’s actually done really well picking up the defense,” Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson said. “What really stands out is his natural athletic ability. The dude’s really fast, really strong, flies around, and has a crazy work ethic. He’ll be really good for us this season.”

Unlike many players who leave the program for lack of playing time, that was not a problem for Sorey.

The Florida native played in 11 games last year for the Bulldogs with two starts, finishing with 19 tackles, including a sack.

Georgia safety Malaki Starks said the Razorbacks have themselves a good one.

“Sorey, he’s special for sure, he’s one of my good guys,” Georgia safety Malaki Starks said on Tuesday. “Just to watch him as a player, he’s a great athlete. The things he can do, there’s no limit on it. As a person, he’s awesome. He’s the kind of person you want to be around in your locker room. The type of person you want to follow when you first get here.”

He’s not the only former Bulldog continuing his career in Fayetteville.

Former Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary is in his second year with the program and is good friends with Sorey dating back to their days in Athens.

“Sorey’s a dog, he’s a sideline-to-sideline guy,” Bulldog defensive end Mykel Williams said. “He’s a great person, though. A great human, really. He’s a funny guy, a great guy to have in the locker room.”

Arkansas is learning that now.

Unlike Georgia where the Bulldogs are blessed with a deep group of young inside linebackers, that’s not the case with the Razorbacks.

Heading into preseason practice, Sorey is already listed atop the depth chart at middle linebacker by preseason publications.

“He’s already been a leader. He’ll really help in that aspect,” Jackson said. “Xavian is really good with communication, letting the D-line know what we need to do each play. He flies around and makes plays. I think he’ll help in the passing game, but also be a pretty decent run-stopper, too.”