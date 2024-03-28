When talking about the work ethic he’s seen from catcher Henry Hunter, Georgia head coach Wes Johnson paid the UAB transfer quite the compliment.

“He’s got that Navy Seal work ethic,” Johnson said. “It’s impressive. It’s very, very impressive.”

Hunter’s face broke into a wide smile when told what his coach had said.

“It definitely means a lot coming from him, because he’s definitely someone I have a lot of respect for,” said Henry who, along with senior Fernando Gonzalez, shares the catching duties for the Bulldogs.

Teammate Corey Collins said Henry’s go-get-'em approach has been an eye-opener.

“He comes in and brings energy every day, he attacks everything. He works himself harder than I think he should sometimes,” Collins said. “Sometimes we have to tell him to slow down, and he wants to get better every single day. I can barely keep up with him. But no, I’m proud of Henry because he works so hard.”

As a result, Henry’s enjoying the best season of his college career.

Not only has the former Grayson High standout improved his receiving skills, but his bat is having a bigger role than many might have thought it might.

In 46 games last year at UAB (42 starts), Hunter batted just .166 with three homers and 21 RBI.

Twenty-five games into his first season with the Bulldog, Hunter is batting .333 with four homers and 10 RBIs.