NEW ORLEANS – The futures of some of Georgia’s key underclassmen remained a topic for discussion following Tuesday night’s 28-21 loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

The player who's been written about the most—freshman quarterback Justin Fields—was not available after the game to discuss a potential transfer.

Although Fields’ equipment remained in his locker after a game, a UGA spokesman said the former five-star performer was already on the bus, leaving before the media was allowed to enter the locker room for post-game interviews.

Freshman tight end Luke Ford's name appears in the NCAA’s transfer portal, along with Fields. Ford confirmed he's considering a move, but a final decision hasn't been made.

“It’s a possibility I stay; it’s possible I’ll go home and play,” said Ford, an Illinois native who confirmed that family considerations are the one and only reason he's considering making a move.

“My grandfather’s health has been deteriorating, and I want to be able to play in front of him,” Ford said. “I love UGA, I love everything, and I love the fans—it’s nothing about that. This is not about football. It’s just about family.”

Ford also confirmed that other schools have reached out to him, but said that Illinois is the school he's considering.

Of Georgia’s draft-eligible underclassmen who were available after the game, none said they've made a final decision.

That includes wide receiver Riley Ridley.

“I haven’t even talked to my family about it,” Ridley said. “I haven’t really spoken about it. I’ve just been focused on the team and turning my energy into that. That’s all I’ve been doing since we’ve been to New Orleans.

However, decisions could be coming soon.

Running back Elijah Holyfield and tight end Isaac Nauta both said they may have decisions in the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and safety J.R. Reed both said a move to the next level is something they still have to think about.