He joins left tackle Andrew Thomas , who made his announcement earlier in the day.

Isaiah Wilson became the second Georgia offensive lineman to declare for the NFL Draft, announcing his decision on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

Isaiah Wilson declares for the NFL Draft per Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Pv0kamjbaW

A member of the Associated Press All-SEC 2nd Team, Wilson was the co-winner of the Offensive "U Front" Award given at the recent post-season gala.

Wilson appeared in 11 games this season, missing the Murray State and Arkansas State game due to an ankle injury before returning against Notre Dame.

In 2018, Wilson was a member of the SEC Coaches' All-Freshman team.

Sophomore Jamaree Salyer is expected to take over for Wilson at right tackle for the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.