Georgia has the full attention of the No. 1 running back in the 2025 class.

Jordon Davison visited Georgia three times during the spring and summer—a notable development considering he hails from California. The Bulldogs have the No. 17 overall prospect as a top priority for the 2025 class.

Davison's relationship with Georgia took another step over the weekend. He attended his first Bulldog game in Sanford Stadium as Georgia took down Tennessee.

"The visit was crazy," Davison said. "The environment was out the roof for sure, the most tuned-in game I've been to."