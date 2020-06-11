Cole Wilcox didn’t expect to be waiting by his phone Thursday afternoon. On the contrary.

Based on all the mock drafts for the Major League Draft, the Bulldog sophomore was thought to go somewhere in the mid to late first round Wednesday night.

But that didn’t happen.

Instead, Wilcox was forced to wait until Thursday. That's when the San Diego Padres selected the big right-hander in the third round with the 80th overall pick.

The question now, will the Padres be willing to pony up enough cash to make him leave Athens early?

As a draft-eligible sophomore, Wilcox has two years of college eligibility instead of just one, meaning he could bet on himself, and opt to return in an effort to better position himself in next year’s draft.

Wilcox was 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA. He struck out 32 batters in just 23 innings before the season was cancelled.

He joins teammate Emerson Hancock, who was taken by the Seattle Mariners with the sixth pick in the first round.

Other Bulldogs hoping to hear their name called in today’s final day of the draft include pitchers Ryan Webb and CJ Smith, outfielders Tucker Bradley and Riley King, along with shortstop Cam Shepherd.

More to come:



